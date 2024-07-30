New
Tony's Chocolonely Everything Bar 180g

Milk chocolate with pieces of caramel, almond, pretzel, nougat and sea salt.Psst.. Check the inside of this wrapper!
Crazy about chocolate, serious about peopleHello there, I'm Tony's Chocolonely. I exist to end modern slavery in the chocolate industry. My mission is to make 100% slave free the norm in chocolate. Together with you. Together we'll make all chocolate 100% slave free. Are you in? Read the inside of this wrapper!
Fairtrade - Fairtrade cocoa, sugar and honey. Sugar with mass balance. Total 64%. Visit info.fairtrade.net/sourcing
Together we'll make chocolate 100% slave free
Pack size: 180G

Ingredients

Sugar, Dried Whole Milk, Cocoa Butter, Cocoa Mass, 6% Caramel Pieces (Sugar, Glucose Syrup, Cream (Milk), Butter (Milk)), 4% Almonds, 4% Pretzel Crumbs (Wheat Flour, Salt, Sunflower Oil, Malted Wheat Flour, Yeast, Acidity Regulator (Sodium Hydroxide)), 3% Honey-Almond-Nougat (Cane Sugar, Glucose Syrup, Almonds, Potato Starch, Honey, Cocoa Butter, Egg White), 0.28% Sea Salt, Emulsifier (Lecithins (Soya)), Cocoa Solids: 32% minimum, Milk Solids: 21% minimum

Allergy Information

May contain: Nuts.

Number of uses

The bar contains approximately 6 servings

Net Contents

180g ℮

