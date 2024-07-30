Tony's Chocolonely Everything Bar 180g

Keep in a cool, dark and dry place, but not in the fridge.Best before: see side.

Hello there, I'm Tony's Chocolonely. I exist to end modern slavery in the chocolate industry. My mission is to make 100% slave free the norm in chocolate. Together with you. Together we'll make all chocolate 100% slave free. Are you in? Read the inside of this wrapper!

Milk chocolate with pieces of caramel, almond, pretzel, nougat and sea salt. Psst.. Check the inside of this wrapper!

