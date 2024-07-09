New
Schwartz Air Fry Bangin Chicken Seasoning 140g

£2.50

£0.18/10g

Online only offer - Buy 1 Schwartz Air Fry Seasoning & 1 McCain Air Fryer Fries for £4.50 Clubcard Price. Offer valid between 10/07 and 06/08, Subject to availability
Vegan

A Seasoning Coating with Paprika, Onion and Garlic.
Pack size: 140G

Ingredients

Spices (Paprika (8%), Dried Onion (7%), Dried Garlic (6%), Black Pepper, Ground Nutmeg), Wheat Flour, Rice Flour, Salt, Modified Starch, Natural Flavourings, Flavouring, Colour (Plain Caramel), Acid (Citric Acid), Herbs (Oregano, Thyme)

Allergy Information

Contains: Wheat

Net Contents

140g ℮

Preparation and Usage

- We recommend 2 tbs for 300g chicken.- Sprinkle over diced chicken, toss to coat and spray with oil. Cook in a air fryer at 200°C for 10-12 minutes, or until cooked through.Shake half-way through.- Adjust cooking temperature and time according to your manufacturer's recommendations.- Also great for wings, drumsticks, thighs or vegan alternatives adjust cooking times accordingly

