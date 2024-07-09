Schwartz Air Fry Bangin Chicken Seasoning 140g

A Seasoning Coating with Paprika, Onion and Garlic.

Pack size: 140G

Spices (Paprika (8%), Dried Onion (7%), Dried Garlic (6%), Black Pepper, Ground Nutmeg), Wheat Flour, Rice Flour, Salt, Modified Starch, Natural Flavourings, Flavouring, Colour (Plain Caramel), Acid (Citric Acid), Herbs (Oregano, Thyme)

Contains: Wheat

140g ℮

- We recommend 2 tbs for 300g chicken.

- Sprinkle over diced chicken, toss to coat and spray with oil. Cook in a air fryer at 200°C for 10-12 minutes, or until cooked through.

Shake half-way through.

- Adjust cooking temperature and time according to your manufacturer's recommendations.

- Also great for wings, drumsticks, thighs or vegan alternatives adjust cooking times accordingly