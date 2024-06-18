Tesco Quick Cook Rump Beef Steak 175g

Instructions: Lightly oil and season the steak. PAN FRY Heat a dry frying pan until very hot and cook steak for 1 minute each side, reduce to medium heat and cook for following times: Rare: 2 mins each side Medium: 3 mins each side Well done: 4 mins each side Remove from pan and rest on a warm plate for 3 minutes before serving.

Instructions: Lightly oil and season the steak. PAN FRY Heat a dry frying pan until very hot and cook steak for 1 minute each side, reduce to medium heat and cook for following times: Rare: 2 mins each side Medium: 3 mins each side Well done: 4 mins each side Remove from pan and rest on a warm plate for 3 minutes before serving.

Suitable for freezing. Ideally freeze as soon as possible after purchase but always by 'use by' date shown. Defrost thoroughly for a minimum of 12 hours in the fridge. Once defrosted use within 24 hours and do not refreeze. Not suitable for cooking from frozen. Follow the preparation guidelines above. Keep refrigerated. Once opened, consume within 1 day and by ‘use by’ date shown.

Allow steak to rest for 20 minutes at room temperature before cooking.

Produced in the U.K or Ireland, Origin the U.K or Ireland

Every Tesco steak is 21 day matured for extra flavour 21 DAY MATURED A prime cut, chosen for a full and rich flavour

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2024