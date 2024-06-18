New
Tesco Quick Cook Rump Beef Steak 175g

Tesco Quick Cook Rump Beef Steak 175g

Guideline Daily Amounts

One steak
Energy
1251kJ
300kcal
15%of the reference intake
Fat
17.5g

medium

25%of the reference intake
Saturates
7.4g

high

37%of the reference intake
Sugars
0g

low

<1%of the reference intake
Salt
0.28g

low

5%of the reference intake
of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 715kJ / 171kcal

Thin cut beef rump steak.
Every Tesco steak is 21 day matured for extra flavour21 DAY MATURED A prime cut, chosen for a full and rich flavour
Pack size: 175G

Produce of

Produced in the U.K or Ireland, Origin the U.K or Ireland

Number of uses

1 Servings

Net Contents

175g e

Preparation and Usage

Allow steak to rest for 20 minutes at room temperature before cooking. 

