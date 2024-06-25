Veetee West African Jollof Inspired Rice 250g

West African Jollof Rice Flavored Steamed Long Grain Rice with Hint of Turmeric Head over to www.veetee.com to see how we do it!

Our new Veetee Specials really are just that… (and a bit more!) An extraordinary range of Steam Filtered™ flavours, and an exciting twist on some of the nations favourites! Bringing the vibrant flavors of West Africa to your plate! Our Jollof-Inspired Rice is a party for your taste buds. Get ready to groove with every spoonful of this flavourful adventure.

Veetee rice is cooked using our unique Steam Filtered™ process, giving you perfectly fluffy rice in 2 minutes. Steamed, not stodgy!

Packed in a protective atmosphere for freshness.

Pack size: 250G

Ingredients

Steamed Long Grain Rice (94%), Sunflower Oil, Jollof Style Seasoning (Yeast Extract (Yeast Extract, Salt), Sugar, Tomato Powder, Salt, Onion Powder, Garlic Powder, Ground Rosemary, Ground Red Pepper, Ground Coriander, Natural Flavouring, Ground Smoked Paprika, Ground Thyme, Ground Cayenne Chilli, Ground Bay, Rapeseed Oil, Parsley Extract), Red Pepper, Acidity Regulator: Glucono Delta-Lactone, Onion, Salt, Ground Bay, Color: Paprika, Ground Turmeric (0.14%)

Produce of

Origin Non-UK

Net Contents

250g ℮