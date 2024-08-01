Reese's Milk Chocolate Peanut Butter Snack Size Cups Multipack 297g
£4.50
£4.50/each
|Typical Values
|Amount per serving
|% Daily Value
|Calories
|110%
|Total Fat
|6g
|8%
|Saturated Fat
|2g
|10%
|Trans Fat
|0g
|Cholesterol
|0mg
|0%
|Sodium
|65g
|3%
|Total Carbohydrate
|12g
|4%
|Dietary Fiber
|<1g
|0%
|Total Sugars
|11g
|Includes Added Sugars
|10g
|20%
|Protein
|2g
|Vitamin D
|0mcg
|0%
|Calcium
|20mg
|0%
|Iron
|0.6mg
|4%
|Potassium
|75mg
|2%
|about 14 servings per container
|-
|-
|Serving size 1 piece (21g)
|-
|-
|*The % Daily Value tells you how much a nutrient in a serving of food contributes to a daily diet. 2,000 calories a day is used for general nutrition advice
|-
|-
