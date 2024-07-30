Pringles Sour Cream & Onion 165g

Pringles Sour Cream & Onion 165g

Vegetarian

Guideline Daily Amounts

30g
Energy
655kJ
157kcal
8%of the reference intake
of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 2182 kJ

Sour Cream and Onion Flavour Savoury Snack.
Pringles Sour Cream & Onion crisps are the perfect combination of green onion taste and savoury sour cream flavours. These delectable crisps are perfect for any party or get together. Enjoy a mind popping experience with Pringles Sour Cream & Onion crisps
Pringles Sour Cream & Onion crisps are a great addition to your snack timeDiscover your mind poppin' moment with Pringles Sour Cream & Onion crispsPringles Sour Cream & Onion crisps are perfect for parties, get togethers, and even a quick snackSnack on Pringles Sour Cream & Onion crisps now or later with the handy re-sealable tubePringles Sour Cream & Onion crisps are a perfect snack for sharing
Pack size: 165G

Ingredients

Dehydrated Potatoes, Sunflower Oil, Wheat Flour, Corn Flour, Rice Flour, Sour Cream & Onion Seasoning (Flavourings {Milk}, Dextrose, Onion Powder, Modified Maize Starch, Salt, Sunflower Oil, Flavour Enhancers {Monosodium Glutamate, Disodium Guanylate, Disodium Inosinate}, Wheat Starch, Sour Cream Powder {Milk}, Sugar, Acids {Citric Acid, Lactic Acid, Malic Acid}, Oat Fibre, Sweet Whey Powder {Milk}, Glucose Syrup Powder, Milk Proteins), Maltodextrin, Emulsifier (E471), Colour (Annatto Norbixin)

Allergy Information

May contain Soy.

Net Contents

165g ℮

