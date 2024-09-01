Yop Raspberry Flavour Yogurt Drink 825g

Raspberry Flavour Drinking Yogurt

Yop isn’t your typical yoghurt – it’s a drinking yoghurt, the kind you can sip! And guess what? Like all yoghurts, it’s packed with those live cultures that give it that naturally thick texture. Our recipe is enriched with calcium and vitamin D and is source of protein. And with a variety of different flavours, Yop is your go-to snack anytime, whether you’re enjoying it at breakfast or craving a late-day treat!

Source of Protein Source of Calcium No Artificial Flavourings

Pack size: 825G

Ingredients

Yogurt (Milk), Sugar 7.8%, Natural Flavouring, Milk Mineral Concentrate, Vitamin D

Allergy Information

For allergens: see ingredients in bold

Number of uses

Contains at least 5 portions

Net Contents

825g ℮

Additives