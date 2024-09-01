New
Yop Raspberry Flavour Yogurt Drink 825g

£2.00

£0.24/100g

Raspberry Flavour Drinking Yogurt
Yop isn’t your typical yoghurt – it’s a drinking yoghurt, the kind you can sip! And guess what? Like all yoghurts, it’s packed with those live cultures that give it that naturally thick texture.Our recipe is enriched with calcium and vitamin D and is source of protein.And with a variety of different flavours, Yop is your go-to snack anytime, whether you’re enjoying it at breakfast or craving a late-day treat!
Source of ProteinSource of CalciumNo Artificial Flavourings
Pack size: 825G
Source of ProteinSource of Calcium

Ingredients

Yogurt (Milk), Sugar 7.8%, Natural Flavouring, Milk Mineral Concentrate, Vitamin D

Allergy Information

For allergens: see ingredients in bold

Number of uses

Contains at least 5 portions

Net Contents

825g ℮

Additives

Free From Artificial Flavours

