Laila Vegetable Instant Noodles 65g

Laila Vegetable Instant Noodles 65g

Guideline Daily Amounts

Per serving (as sold)-1 pack (65g)
Energy
1274kJ
304kcal
15%of the reference intake
Fat
11g

high

16%of the reference intake
Saturates
5.2g

high

26%of the reference intake
Sugars
1.3g

low

1.5%of the reference intake
Salt
0.53g

medium

9%of the reference intake
of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 1960kJ/468kcal

Instant noodles with a sachet of Vegetable Flavour seasoning.
Loved naturallyReady in 3 MIns
Pack size: 65G

Ingredients

Noodles (95%) [Wheat Flour, Palm Oil, Potassium Chloride, Salt, Stabiliser Tripolyphosphates), Acidity Regulators (Potassium Carbonate, Sodium Carbonate) Thickener (Carboxymethyl Cellulose), Colour (Riboflavin)], Vegetable Flavour Seasoning Mix (5%): [Spices (Chilli Powder, Ground Cumin. Turmeric Powder, Dried Onion, Dried Garlic, Black Pepper), Salt, Flavour Enhancer (Monosodium Glutamate), Hydrolysed Soya Protein (Fermented Soybeans, Wheat, Salt, Maltodextrin), Acidity Regulator (Citric Acid), Anticaking Agent (Silicon Dioxide), Dehydrated Herb (Parsley), Flavouring]

Allergy Information

May also contain Milk, Peanuts. For allergens, including Cereals containing Gluten, see ingredients in bold.

Number of uses

1 Servings

Net Contents

65g

Preparation and Usage

Cooking Precautions: These cooking instructions are guidelines only. You may need to adjust cooking times to suit your appliances.Bring 250ml-300ml water to the boil in a pan.Break the noodles into 4 parts and add the noodles to the boiling water.Cook for 3 minutes, stirring occasionally.Add the seasoning mix and stir into the noodles.Add boiled vegetable, egg, meat or cheese for extra taste (optional) and serve immediately.Enjoy!Simply add hot water for a light, convenient lunch, supper, or snack.

