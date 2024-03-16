Maggi Air Fryer Fajita 27g

Recipe Mix for Fajita Chicken See recipes at www.maggi.co.uk

What happens when the timesaving benefits of your air fryer come together with the convenience of our new, quick and easy Maggi® Air Fryer Fajita Recipe Mix? Mealtime magic, that’s what! This exciting new seasoning mix from the spice blend experts at Maggi® is the perfect solution for busy home cooks looking for all the flavours inspired by northern Mexico but without any of the hard work. The packs are easy to use, convenient to store and designed specifically for air fryer cooking, which means a delicious fajita chicken dish can be ready to enjoy in no time at all. Looking for quick dinner recipes? Maggi® Air Fryer Fajita Recipe Mix makes everyday chicken extraordinarily flavoursome. Your whole family will love the bright and smoky flavours this fajita seasoning brings to the table, and you’ll love just how easy it is to prepare a classic fajita meal when it’s brought together with juicy chicken, sweet peppers and red onion and then served in a tasty tortilla wrap or crunchy taco with a little grated cheese, salsa and salad. Our Air Fryer Fajita Recipe Mix creates a fast lunchtime bite, or why not make a real meal of it and serve it with Mexican rice, corn on the cob and guacamole? It’s a great way to ensure your family are getting their daily portion of protein and vegetables. And because these Maggi® spice mixes have been developed specifically to make air fryer cooking easier, they’re a terrific way to take the strain out of family mealtimes. Fancy trying something new? Love easy chicken recipes like this? Don’t forget to feast your eyes on more fabulous recipe ideas at www.maggi.co.uk/recipes/, which the whole family will love. Inspiration for simple-to-prepare, delicious dishes from Maggi® is always just a click away! • Maggi® Air Fryer Fajita Recipe Mix has been created especially for air fryers, so you know you’ll get a great result every time! Look out for our hints and tips on how to use these seasonings with a grill, pan or oven too! • Enjoy an authentically inspired and exciting flavour profile without even having to leave home. • A quick, convenient and high-quality spice blend that makes it easy for you to dish up a fantastic home-cooked 15 minute recipe with no fuss or mess. Just the help you need after a busy day! • No artificial colours, flavours or preservatives. • Versatile and simple to use.

A heritage rooted in helping home cooks to prepare high-quality, affordable food. Maggi® was founded in 1872 by Swiss entrepreneur Julius Maggi, a pioneer of food production who was committed to producing accessible, balanced, delicious food that everyone could enjoy. Today, this passion lives on in everything we do here at Maggi®. Our enduring passion for taste and quality is at the heart of all our meal-preparation solutions. These span recipe mixes, stocks, seasonings, sauces and noodles, and they encompass an innovative range that includes So Juicy®, Pan Perfect®, Air Fryer Recipe Mixes and Hot Cups®. Our vision was – and always will be – to bring our customers products that offer both great value and exceptional flavour and to inspire them to discover a love of preparing homemade food. That’s because Maggi® believes in the power of cooking to empower, inspire and bring communities together. ® Reg. Trademark of Société des Produits Nestlé S.A.

Nestlé® Good food, Good life™

15 Min No Artificial Colours, Flavours, Preservatives

Pack size: 27G

Ingredients

Dried Vegetables (Potato, Tomato, Onion), Herbs and Spices (Paprika, Coriander, Cumin, Oregano, Black Pepper, Parsley, Ginger, Jalapeno Chilli Pepper, Cinnamon, Red Cayenne Pepper), Corn Starch, Salt, Sugar, Garlic, Smoked Pork Fat

Allergy Information

May contain Gluten, Egg, Soya, Milk, Celery and Mustard.

Number of uses

4 Servings

Net Contents

27g ℮

Preparation and Usage

Preparation Prep: 5 mins Cook: 15-18 mins Heat: preheat the air fryer to 190°c. Coat: put the chicken, onion and pepper slices into a bowl, add the oil and mix. Add the seasoning and mix again until coated. Cook: air-fry the ingredients for 15-18 minutes, turning 2-3 times during cooking for an even, crispy finish. Ensure the chicken is piping hot throughout before serving. Note: cooking time may vary between air fryer sizes and models.

