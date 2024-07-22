New
Mac 'N' Cheese Head Sriracha Macaroni & Cheese 200g

Vegetarian

Cooked Pasta in Sriracha Flavoured Cheese Sauce.#WHERE'SYOURHEADAT?Lustin' for super oozy mac'n'cheesePing on some real good food
Sriracha Meal for One, ready in just 60 seconds. Let the mature cheddar, creamy mozzarella, and tangy Monterey Jack melt into perfectly cooked macaroni, while a touch of Sriracha adds a tantalizing heat that sets your taste buds ablaze.Each bite is a fiery embrace, a dance of rich, velvety cheese and spicy excitement. This isn't just a quick meal; it's a love letter to your senses, a gourmet affair that brings the thrill of bold flavors to your table in an instant.Savor the heat, relish the convenience, and fall in love with every creamy, spicy forkful. Bon appétit!
Chilli rating - 3Ready in 60 SecsGuilty PleasureSuitable for vegetarians
Pack size: 200G

Ingredients

Cooked Elbow Pasta (Water, Durum Wheat Semolina), Cheese Mix (Milk) (15%) (Mature Cheddar, Mozzarella, Monterey Jack), Sunflower Oil, Sriracha Seasoning (1.2%) (Sugar, Ground Red Pepper, Garlic Powder, Paprika, Onion Powder, Apple Cider Vinegar Powder (contains Maltodextrin), Crushed Chillies, Ground Cayenne Pepper, Dark Soy Sauce Flavouring, Ground Chipotle, Acidity Regulator: Citric Acid (E330), Rapeseed Oil, Anticaking Agent: Silicon Dioxide (E551), Colour: Paprika Extract), Emulsifiers (Polyphosphates, Sodium phosphates, Sunflower Lecithin), Starch, Salt, White Pepper, Colours (Curcumin)

Allergy Information

For allergen, see ingredients in bold.

Produce of

Made in the UK Origin Non-UK

Number of uses

1 Servings

Net Contents

200g ℮

