Mac 'N' Cheese Head Sriracha Macaroni & Cheese 200g

Cooked Pasta in Sriracha Flavoured Cheese Sauce. #WHERE'SYOURHEADAT? Lustin' for super oozy mac'n'cheese Ping on some real good food

Sriracha Meal for One, ready in just 60 seconds. Let the mature cheddar, creamy mozzarella, and tangy Monterey Jack melt into perfectly cooked macaroni, while a touch of Sriracha adds a tantalizing heat that sets your taste buds ablaze.

Each bite is a fiery embrace, a dance of rich, velvety cheese and spicy excitement. This isn't just a quick meal; it's a love letter to your senses, a gourmet affair that brings the thrill of bold flavors to your table in an instant.

Savor the heat, relish the convenience, and fall in love with every creamy, spicy forkful. Bon appétit!