Tesco British Chicken Breast Fillets 2kg

Tesco British Chicken Breast Fillets 2kg

£12.25

£6.12/kg

Guideline Daily Amounts

One typical chicken breast
Energy
651kJ
154kcal
8%of the reference intake
Fat
1.6g

low

2%of the reference intake
Saturates
0.4g

low

2%of the reference intake
Sugars
0g

low

<1%of the reference intake
Salt
0.22g

low

4%of the reference intake
of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 449kJ / 106kcal

Fresh Class A skinless chicken breast fillet portions.
Tesco Welfare Approved Fed on a wholegrain diet for a succulent textureTesco Welfare Approved Fed on a wholegrain diet for a succulent texture
Pack size: 2KG

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS: Chicken Breast Fillet.

Number of uses

approx. 3 Servings

Net Contents

650g e

