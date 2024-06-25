The Spice Tailor Balti Curry Kit 300g

Medium tomato and onion curry with mixed spices in individual pouches. For delicious recipes using this kit, visit www.thespicetailor.com

Sauce Facts It is said that Balti curries - named after the dome-shaped pan in which they are cooked - originated in Kashmir. However, Balti as it is known in Britain was born in Birmingham in the 1980s. A classic British restaurant Balti is made with onions, ginger, garlic, tomatoes, spices and coriander. In our rendition, we have refined the sauce by applying our Indian-inspired cooking methods and carefully tailored spice mix. This curry will be reminiscent of your favourite restaurant balti, but with The Spice Tailor flourishes. Our Indian Curry Kits are truly versatile and come tailored with whole spices for distinctive flavour. Follow the simple 3-step instructions inside this pack for a delicious, restaurant quality curry in just 10 minutes! The flavours of this curry are savoury, rich and hearty, leaving you with a homely feeling of comfort. As the warming and nutty spices begin to sing on your palate, the true complexity of this curry comes to life.

Restaurant Quality Comforting and earthy Serves 2-3 in 10 mins This warming and homely curry is delicious with chicken, prawns or vegetables Chilli rating - medium - 2 No artificial flavours, colours or preservatives Suitable for Vegetarians

Tomatoes (35%), Onion (30%), Water, Sunflower Oil, Garlic, Ginger, Ground Cumin Seeds, Coriander Leaf, Ground Spices (1.5%), Salt, Dried Whole Spices (Fenugreek Leaves, Red Chilli, Cumin Seeds), Ground Coriander Seeds, Red Chilli, Ground Black Pepper, Ground Bay Leaf, Chilli Powder

May contain Celery, Cereals containing Gluten, Milk, Mustard, Nuts, Peanuts, Sesame and Soya.

Produced and packed in India

This pouch makes approximately 2 portions

300g ℮

3 Simple steps Heat spices Add fresh ingredients and base sauce Stir in main sauce and simmer The Spice Mix Fenugreek for savoury aromas Whole red chilli for clean heat Cumin seeds for a warming earthiness

