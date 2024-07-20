Mac 'N' Cheese Head Macaroni 3 Cheese & Jalapeno 200g

Cooked pasta in mexican flavoured cheese sauce with jalapeno.

Ignite your taste buds with our Macaroni 3 Cheese with Jalapeño Meal for One, ready in just 60 seconds. Let the mature cheddar, creamy mozzarella, and tangy Monterey Jack melt into perfectly cooked macaroni, while the kick of jalapeño adds a fiery spark.

Each bite is a passionate embrace, blending rich, velvety cheese with a spicy twist. This isn't just a quick meal; it's a love letter to your senses, a gourmet affair that brings bold, exciting flavors to your table in an instant.

Savor the spice, relish the convenience, and fall in love with every creamy, jalapeño-kissed forkful. Bon appétit!