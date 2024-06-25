Veetee Korean Gochujang Inspired Rice Tray 250g

Korean Gochujang Flavored Steamed Long Grain Rice with Hint of Garlic Head over to www.veetee.com to see how we do it! Discover more at www.veetee.com

Our new Veetee Specials really are just that… (and a bit more!) An extraordinary range of Steam Filtered™ flavours, and an exciting twist on some of the nations favourites! Spice up your mealtime with a taste of Korea! Our Korean Gochujang-Inspired Rice brings the heat and flavor you crave. Get ready to sizzle and enjoy a mouthwatering adventure in every bite!

Veetee rice is cooked using our unique Steam Filtered™ process, giving you perfectly fluffy rice in 2 minutes. Steamed, not stodgy!

Packed in a protective atmosphere for freshness.

2 minutes microwave or stir fry Chilli rating - 2 No artificial colours flavours or preservatives Suitable for vegans

Pack size: 250G

Ingredients

Steamed Short Grain Rice (91%), Sunflower Oil, Soy Sauce (Water, Soybeans, Salt, Spirit Vinegar), Gochujang Seasoning (Dried Glucose Syrup, Tomato Powder, Rice Flour, Soy Sauce Powder (Soy Sauce (Soybeans, Salt, Spirit Vinegar), Ground Red Pepper, Ground Cayenne Chilli), Onion, Garlic (1.2%), Red Pepper, Carrot, Acidity Regulator: Glucono Delta-Lactone, Sugar, Salt, Color: Paprika, Ground Ginger

Allergy Information

For allergens, see ingredients in bold

Produce of

Origin non-UK

Number of uses

Servings per pack: 2

Net Contents

250g

Additives