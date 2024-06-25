New
Veetee Korean Gochujang Inspired Rice Tray 250g

Veetee Korean Gochujang Inspired Rice Tray 250g

Vegan

Korean Gochujang Flavored Steamed Long Grain Rice with Hint of Garlic
Our new Veetee Specials really are just that…(and a bit more!) An extraordinary range of Steam Filtered™ flavours, and an exciting twist on some of the nations favourites! Spice up your mealtime with a taste of Korea! Our Korean Gochujang-Inspired Rice brings the heat and flavor you crave. Get ready to sizzle and enjoy a mouthwatering adventure in every bite!
Veetee rice is cooked using our unique Steam Filtered™ process, giving you perfectly fluffy rice in 2 minutes. Steamed, not stodgy!
Packed in a protective atmosphere for freshness.
2 minutes microwave or stir fryChilli rating - 2No artificial colours flavours or preservativesSuitable for vegans
Pack size: 250G

Ingredients

Steamed Short Grain Rice (91%), Sunflower Oil, Soy Sauce (Water, Soybeans, Salt, Spirit Vinegar), Gochujang Seasoning (Dried Glucose Syrup, Tomato Powder, Rice Flour, Soy Sauce Powder (Soy Sauce (Soybeans, Salt, Spirit Vinegar), Ground Red Pepper, Ground Cayenne Chilli), Onion, Garlic (1.2%), Red Pepper, Carrot, Acidity Regulator: Glucono Delta-Lactone, Sugar, Salt, Color: Paprika, Ground Ginger

Allergy Information

For allergens, see ingredients in bold

Produce of

Origin non-UK

Number of uses

Servings per pack: 2

Net Contents

250g

Additives

Free From Artificial ColoursFree From Artificial FlavoursFree From Artificial Preservatives

