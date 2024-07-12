New
Celebrations Milk Chocolates Tub 550g

2(1)
£6.00

£1.09/100g

Vegetarian

An assortment of milk chocolates and a milk chocolate covered biscuit.100% Responsibly Sourced Cocoa**100% verified as responsibly sourced cocoa. We purchase a volume of responsibly sourced cocoa equivalent to the volume used in this product. Learn more at www.mars.com/COCOA-EUROPE
Unleash the ultimate chocolate indulgence with Celebrations chocolates. Our irresistible mix of everyone's favorite mini-sized milk chocolate bars and chocolate biscuits, including Mars, Twix, Snickers, Bounty, Galaxy, Maltesers, and Milky Way. They're the perfect gift for any occasion! Show someone special just how much you care with a sweet and delicious treat of Celebrations chocolates. Whether you're stuck for a birthday gift for him or trying to find a special gift for her just because, nothing says 'I love you' like a selection of their favourite brands in one bulk box. Besides gifting, these chocolates also make a great option for the snack bowl to share on movie night or to greet guests if entertaining is your thing. A tub containing 550g of individually wrapped milk chocolate bars in an assortment of flavours that are suitable for vegetarians and, perfect for sharing with friends and family. Celebrations chocolates are the perfect choice to share with those around you. Whether you're looking to bring a bit of joy to a group of friends or get on everyone's good side at work, a selection of everyone's favourites are sure to please. A 550g Tub of individually wrapped milk chocolate bars in an assortment of flavours that are suitable for vegetarians.
A delicious and indulgent mix of everyone's favourite mini-sized milk chocolate bars and chocolate biscuits including Mars, Twix, Snickers, Bounty, Galaxy, Maltesers, and Milky WayCelebrations chocolates are the perfect gift for any occasion!Whether you're looking for a sweet treat for a birthday, anniversary, or just to show someone you care, these chocolates are sure to delight
Pack size: 550G

Ingredients

Sugar, Glucose Syrup, Skimmed Milk Powder, Cocoa Butter, Cocoa Mass, Palm Fat, Whey Permeate (Milk), Milk Fat, Peanuts, Desiccated Coconut, Wheat Flour, Sunflower Oil, Emulsifiers (Soya Lecithin, E471), Barley Malt Extract, Salt, Fat-Reduced Cocoa Powder, Humectant (Glycerol), Egg White Powder, Raising Agents (E500, E341, E501), Wheat Gluten, Sweet Whey Powder (Milk), Flavouring, Milk Chocolate contains Milk Solids 14% minimum and Cocoa Solids 25% minimum, Milk Chocolate contains Vegetable Fats in addition to Cocoa Butter

Allergy Information

May contain: Almonds, Hazelnuts, Oats.

Number of uses

Portions per pack: ~20, Portion size: 27.3 g

Net Contents

550g ℮

