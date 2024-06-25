New
Blue Dragon Vermicelli Noodles 200g

Vegan
Vegetarian

Dried, Fine Rice Noodles.
Feeling inspired?We can't have noodles without a drizzle of Blue Dragon Light Soy Sauce before serving.
Perfect for stir friesNo artificial colours, flavours or preservativesSuitable for vegetarians and vegans
Pack size: 200G

Ingredients

Rice Flour (87%), Water, Tapioca Starch

Allergy Information

May contain Peanuts and Nuts.

Produce of

Produced in China with local and imported rice

Number of uses

Servings per pack: 4

Net Contents

200g ℮

Preparation and Usage

To cook your noodles:Bring a pan of water to the boil, then add the Vermicelli Noodles. Cook for 3 minutes, stir frequently to saparate noodles.Drain, cool, and set to one side. Heat the oil in a wok, over a medium high, add the chicken and cook through. Add the red peppers and quickly stir-fry. Add in the noodles, sweet & sour sauce and mix. Add in the spring onions and coriander and serve.Serve immediately.

