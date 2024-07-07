New
Tesco Finest Spelt and Rye Loaf 800g

Tesco Finest Spelt and Rye Loaf 800g

Guideline Daily Amounts

One slice (55g)
Energy
497kJ
117kcal
6%of the reference intake
Fat
0.6g

low

1%of the reference intake
Saturates
0.1g

low

1%of the reference intake
Sugars
0.8g

low

1%of the reference intake
Salt
0.56g

medium

9%of the reference intake
of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 903kJ / 214kcal

Rye and Spelt Sourdough topped with wheat and rye flour.
Slowly crafted for an authentic flavour. Our unique blend of rye & spelt flour creates a warm, malty flavour to our chewy crumb and a deliciously crispy crust.

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS: Wheat Flour [Wheat Flour, Calcium Carbonate, Iron, Niacin, Thiamin], Water, Rye Flour, Wholemeal Spelt Flour (Wheat), Rye Malt Flour, Sea Salt, Stoneground Wholemeal Wheat Flour, Durum Wheat Semolina.

Allergy Information

Contains rye, spelt wheat and wheat. This bakery product may also contain peanuts, nuts, milk, sesame, egg, soya and other allergens.

Number of uses

approx. 14 Servings

Net Contents

1

