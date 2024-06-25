New
Noodle Head Pad Thai Stir Fried Noodles 200g

Pad thai. Stir-fried noodles with tamarind, sweet chilli sauce and spring onions.#WHERE'SYOURHEADAT?Cravin' for bowl lickin' stir-fried noodles ping on some real good food
ChillI rating - 1Ready in 60 Secs"Fully Loaded" Stir Fried Noodles With Tamarind, Sweet Chilli Sauce and Spring Onions
Pack size: 200G

Cooked Noodles (56.56%) (Water, Durum Wheat Semolina), Pad Thai Sauce (11%) (Sweet Chilli Sauce (11%) (Sugar, Water, Garlic, Vinegar (Water, Acetic Acid (Acidity Regulator (E260)), Modified Starch (E1422), Salt, Red Chilli Flakes, Paprika Oleoresin (E160c)), Fresh Onion (9%), Tamarind Paste (Tamarind, Water), Spring Onion, Fresh Coriander, Sunflower Oil, Carrot, Garlic, Soya Sauce (Sugar, Water, Soybean Extract, Salt, Garlic Powder, Onion Powder, Spices & Condiments, Acidity Regulator (E260), Preservative (E211)), Red Pepper, Brown Sugar, Galangal, Lemon Grass, Kaffir Lime Leaves, Salt, Chilli Flakes

Contains Wheat, Gluten, Soy, Sulphites., May contain Milk, Peanuts, Nuts, Mustard, Sesame, Celery, Cereals containing Gluten since it is manufactured in a facility handling these allergens. Allergens in bold.

Made in the UK Origin Non-UK

1 Servings

200g ℮

