Huel Black Edition Ready-to-drink Complete Meal Vanilla 500ml

Nutritionally complete drink with natural flavourings and natural sweetener

This isn't a protein drink. This is elite nutrition, bottled. Huel Black Edition Ready-to-drink is a high-protein, 100% nutritionally complete meal with 35g of plant-based protein, 26 vitamins & minerals, no artificial sweeteners and 172 health benefits*. Designed to fuel your maximum potential on-the-go, each meal is also low in sugar and gluten-free, while the bottle is made out of 51% recycled plastic.

Huel (Human + Fuel) launched in 2015 with a mission: ‘to make nutritionally complete, convenient, affordable food, with minimal impact on animals and the environment.’ Our convenient approach to plant-based nutrition has seen the company build a strong community, with millions of Hueligans worldwide. We are now the World's No. 1 Complete Nutrition brand with over 350 million meals sold, and a proud B Corp – a global movement focused on making a positive impact for people and the planet. Huel meals provide the right amount of protein, essential fats, carbohydrates, fibre and vitamins & minerals as part of a balanced diet. *Discover all health benefits at uk.huel.com/benefits

Features include: 26 vitamins & minerals 35g protein Low sugar Plant-based Gluten-free Naturally sweetened Kosher certified - KLBD

Pack size: 500ML

Low sugar

Ingredients

Water, Pea Protein, Faba Bean Protein, Tapioca Starch, Rapeseed Oil, Coconut Milk Powder, Ground Flaxseed, Coconut Sugar, Soluble Vegetable Fibre (Chicory, Corn), Micronutrient Blend (Minerals (Potassium, Calcium, Magnesium, Copper, Zinc, lodine, Chromium), Vitamins (C, K, E, A, Niacin, D, B12, Pantothenic Acid, Biotin, B6, B2, B1, Folate), Choline), Natural Flavourings, Flaxseed Oil Powder, Hemp Seed Protein, Medium Chain Triglyceride Powder (from Coconut), Emulsifier: Sunflower Lecithin, Green Tea Extract, Sweeteners: Steviol Glycosides from Stevia, Thickener: Gellan Gum

Allergy Information

May contain Mustard.

Produce of

Made in Germany

Net Contents

500ml ℮

Preparation and Usage

Best served chilled. Shake to wake

Additives