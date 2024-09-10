New
image 1 of Huel Black Edition Ready-to-drink Complete Meal Vanilla 500ml
image 1 of Huel Black Edition Ready-to-drink Complete Meal Vanilla 500mlimage 2 of Huel Black Edition Ready-to-drink Complete Meal Vanilla 500mlimage 3 of Huel Black Edition Ready-to-drink Complete Meal Vanilla 500mlimage 4 of Huel Black Edition Ready-to-drink Complete Meal Vanilla 500ml

Huel Black Edition Ready-to-drink Complete Meal Vanilla 500ml

No ratings yet
Write a review

£3.80

£0.76/100ml

Vegan

Nutritionally complete drink with natural flavourings and natural sweetener
This isn't a protein drink. This is elite nutrition, bottled.Huel Black Edition Ready-to-drink is a high-protein, 100% nutritionally complete meal with 35g of plant-based protein, 26 vitamins & minerals, no artificial sweeteners and 172 health benefits*. Designed to fuel your maximum potential on-the-go, each meal is also low in sugar and gluten-free, while the bottle is made out of 51% recycled plastic.
Huel (Human + Fuel) launched in 2015 with a mission: ‘to make nutritionally complete, convenient, affordable food, with minimal impact on animals and the environment.’Our convenient approach to plant-based nutrition has seen the company build a strong community, with millions of Hueligans worldwide. We are now the World's No. 1 Complete Nutrition brand with over 350 million meals sold, and a proud B Corp – a global movement focused on making a positive impact for people and the planet.Huel meals provide the right amount of protein, essential fats, carbohydrates, fibre and vitamins & minerals as part of a balanced diet.*Discover all health benefits at uk.huel.com/benefits
Features include:26 vitamins & minerals35g proteinLow sugarPlant-basedGluten-freeNaturally sweetenedKosher certified - KLBD
Pack size: 500ML
Low sugar

Ingredients

Water, Pea Protein, Faba Bean Protein, Tapioca Starch, Rapeseed Oil, Coconut Milk Powder, Ground Flaxseed, Coconut Sugar, Soluble Vegetable Fibre (Chicory, Corn), Micronutrient Blend (Minerals (Potassium, Calcium, Magnesium, Copper, Zinc, lodine, Chromium), Vitamins (C, K, E, A, Niacin, D, B12, Pantothenic Acid, Biotin, B6, B2, B1, Folate), Choline), Natural Flavourings, Flaxseed Oil Powder, Hemp Seed Protein, Medium Chain Triglyceride Powder (from Coconut), Emulsifier: Sunflower Lecithin, Green Tea Extract, Sweeteners: Steviol Glycosides from Stevia, Thickener: Gellan Gum

Allergy Information

May contain Mustard.

Produce of

Made in Germany

Net Contents

500ml ℮

Preparation and Usage

Best served chilled.Shake to wake

Additives

Free From Genetically Modified IngredientsContains Sweeteners

View all Milkshakes & Iced Coffee

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2024

No reviews yet

Help other customers like you

Reviews are submitted by our customers directly through our website. We also share reviews from other retailers' websites to help you make an informed decision.

Write a Review

Basket

£0.00 Guide price

Checkout

Groceries

Reserve a slot for either home delivery or collection

Grocery basket empty

Products you add to your basket will appear here