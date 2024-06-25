New
Tesco Hunters Chicken Flavour Kit 38g

£1.85

£4.87/100g

Vegan

Guideline Daily Amounts

1/2 of a pack
Energy
56kcal
237kJ
3%of the reference intake
Sugars
8.3g

high

9%of the reference intake
Fat
1.4g

medium

2%of the reference intake
Saturates
0.1g

low

1%of the reference intake
Salt
0.72g

high

12%of the reference intake
of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 1246kJ / 296kcal

A kit containing a barbecue sauce and a seasoning with smoked paprika, onion powder and garlic powder.
A smoky spice blend and smoked paprika BBQ sauce
Pack size: 38G

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS: 

Barbecue Sauce (79%) [Brown Sugar, Tomato Paste, Fructose, Black Treacle, Water, Rapeseed Oil, White Wine Vinegar, Salt, Colours (Plain Caramel, Paprika Extract), Smoked Maltodextrin, Acidity Regulator (Acetic Acid), Smoked Paprika, Black Pepper, Allspice, Onion Oil], Smoked Paprika, Onion and Garlic Seasoning (21%) [Demerara Sugar, Smoked Paprika, Onion Powder, Garlic Powder, Tomato Powder, Yeast Extract, Ground Spices (Cumin, Black Pepper, Smoked Chipotle Chilli), Red Bell Pepper, Salt, Oak Smoked Sea Salt, Smoked Maltodextrin, Anti-caking Agent (Silicon Dioxide), Colour (Paprika Extract), Rapeseed Oil, Garlic Oil].

Number of uses

2 Servings

Net Contents

38g e

Preparation and Usage

Hunters Chicken

One tray

Ready in 35 minutes

5 simple steps

Serves 2

 

Kit contains:

✓ Barbecue Sauce

✓ Smoked Paprika, Onion and Garlic Seasoning

 

Shopping list / Ingredients to buy:

2 chicken breasts

4 streaky bacon rashers

220g oven chips

160g frozen peas

50g grated Cheddar cheese

 

Method:

  1. Place the chips on a baking tray and cook according to back of pack instructions.
  2. Wrap each chicken breast in 2 slices of bacon, place onto a baking tray and cook in the oven for 25 minutes. Ensure the chicken is cooked through.
  3. After 25 minutes, remove the chicken from the oven and add the BBQ sauce to the chicken. Sprinkle the cheese on top and return to the oven for a further 5-10 minutes until cheese is golden brown.
  4. Remove the chips 5 minutes before the end of cooking time and coat in the seasoning mix, return to the oven for the final 5 minutes.
  5. Cook peas as per instructions and serve with the chicken and chips.

 

Simple Swaps

Why not try...?

  • Using a Plant based protein alternative or try serving with salad or in a burger bun.

