Tesco Hunters Chicken Flavour Kit 38g

Guideline Daily Amounts
- Energy
- 56kcal
-
- 237kJ
- 3%of the reference intake
- Sugars
- 8.3g
- 9%of the reference intake
- Fat
- 1.4g
- 2%of the reference intake
- Saturates
- 0.1g
- 1%of the reference intake
- Salt
- 0.72g
- 12%of the reference intake
Ingredients
INGREDIENTS:
Barbecue Sauce (79%) [Brown Sugar, Tomato Paste, Fructose, Black Treacle, Water, Rapeseed Oil, White Wine Vinegar, Salt, Colours (Plain Caramel, Paprika Extract), Smoked Maltodextrin, Acidity Regulator (Acetic Acid), Smoked Paprika, Black Pepper, Allspice, Onion Oil], Smoked Paprika, Onion and Garlic Seasoning (21%) [Demerara Sugar, Smoked Paprika, Onion Powder, Garlic Powder, Tomato Powder, Yeast Extract, Ground Spices (Cumin, Black Pepper, Smoked Chipotle Chilli), Red Bell Pepper, Salt, Oak Smoked Sea Salt, Smoked Maltodextrin, Anti-caking Agent (Silicon Dioxide), Colour (Paprika Extract), Rapeseed Oil, Garlic Oil].
Number of uses
Net Contents
Preparation and Usage
Hunters Chicken
One tray
Ready in 35 minutes
5 simple steps
Serves 2
Kit contains:
✓ Barbecue Sauce
✓ Smoked Paprika, Onion and Garlic Seasoning
Shopping list / Ingredients to buy:
2 chicken breasts
4 streaky bacon rashers
220g oven chips
160g frozen peas
50g grated Cheddar cheese
Method:
- Place the chips on a baking tray and cook according to back of pack instructions.
- Wrap each chicken breast in 2 slices of bacon, place onto a baking tray and cook in the oven for 25 minutes. Ensure the chicken is cooked through.
- After 25 minutes, remove the chicken from the oven and add the BBQ sauce to the chicken. Sprinkle the cheese on top and return to the oven for a further 5-10 minutes until cheese is golden brown.
- Remove the chips 5 minutes before the end of cooking time and coat in the seasoning mix, return to the oven for the final 5 minutes.
- Cook peas as per instructions and serve with the chicken and chips.
Simple Swaps
Why not try...?
- Using a Plant based protein alternative or try serving with salad or in a burger bun.
|Typical Values
|Per 100g
|1/2 of a pack (19g)
|Energy
|1246kJ / 296kcal
|237kJ / 56kcal
|Fat
|7.6g
|1.4g
|Saturates
|0.7g
|0.1g
|Carbohydrate
|51.0g
|9.7g
|Sugars
|43.6g
|8.3g
|Fibre
|4.5g
|0.8g
|Protein
|3.6g
|0.7g
|Salt
|3.81g
|0.72g
|* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)
