Tesco Laksa Flavour Kit 31g

Tesco Laksa Flavour Kit 31g

Guideline Daily Amounts

1/2 of a pack
Energy
49kcal
204kJ
2%of the reference intake
Sugars
1.8g

medium

2%of the reference intake
Fat
2.8g

medium

4%of the reference intake
Saturates
0.2g

low

1%of the reference intake
Salt
1.83g

high

31%of the reference intake
of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 1275kJ / 306kcal

A kit containing a laksa paste with garlic purée, ginger purée and lemongrass extract and a laksa seasoning with garlic, paprika and concentrated lime juice.
Fragrant lemongrass curry paste with a lime and coriander seasoning
Pack size: 31G

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS: Laksa Paste (71%) [Rapeseed Oil, Salt, Yeast Extract, Water, Sugar, Garlic Purée, Ground Turmeric, Ginger Purée, Lemongrass, Garlic Powder, Flavourings, Coriander Leaf, Glucose Syrup, Lemongrass Extract, Colours (Paprika Extract, Curcumin), Lemon Juice], Laksa Seasoning (29%) [Ground Spices (Paprika, Coriander, Cumin, Ginger, Cinnamon, Fennel), Yeast Extract, Garlic Powder, Sugar, Onion Powder, Salt, Maltodextrin, Concentrated Lime Juice, Corn Starch, Acidity Regulator (Citric Acid), Coriander Leaf, Rapeseed Oil, Flavouring, Anti-caking Agent (Silicon Dioxide), Colour (Paprika Extract), Garlic Oil].

Number of uses

2 Servings

Net Contents

31g e

Preparation and Usage

Laksa

One pan

Ready in 25 minutes

5 simple steps

Serves 2

 

Kit contains:

✓ Laksa Paste

✓ Laksa Seasoning

 

Shopping list / Ingredients to buy:

200g diced chicken breast

100ml coconut milk

1 red pepper

2 dried rice noodle nests

100g mangetout

 

Method:

  1. Heat 1 tbsp of oil in a large pan or wok, add the chicken and peppers and fry for 3 minutes. 
    2. Add in the Laksa paste and fry for a further 1 minute.
    3. Add in the seasoning powder, coconut milk and 180ml of water, bringing this to a gentle simmer. Ensure the chicken is cooked through.
    4. Add in the dried noodles and mangetout and cook for 5 minutes. Add more water if necessary.
    5. Why not finish with a squeeze of lime to taste and top with fresh coriander before serving.

 

Simple Swaps

Why not try...?

  • Swap the chicken for prawns or more veggies.

