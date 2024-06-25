Tesco Laksa Flavour Kit 31g
£1.85
£5.97/100g
Ingredients
INGREDIENTS: Laksa Paste (71%) [Rapeseed Oil, Salt, Yeast Extract, Water, Sugar, Garlic Purée, Ground Turmeric, Ginger Purée, Lemongrass, Garlic Powder, Flavourings, Coriander Leaf, Glucose Syrup, Lemongrass Extract, Colours (Paprika Extract, Curcumin), Lemon Juice], Laksa Seasoning (29%) [Ground Spices (Paprika, Coriander, Cumin, Ginger, Cinnamon, Fennel), Yeast Extract, Garlic Powder, Sugar, Onion Powder, Salt, Maltodextrin, Concentrated Lime Juice, Corn Starch, Acidity Regulator (Citric Acid), Coriander Leaf, Rapeseed Oil, Flavouring, Anti-caking Agent (Silicon Dioxide), Colour (Paprika Extract), Garlic Oil].
Preparation and Usage
Laksa
One pan
Ready in 25 minutes
5 simple steps
Serves 2
Kit contains:
✓ Laksa Paste
✓ Laksa Seasoning
Shopping list / Ingredients to buy:
200g diced chicken breast
100ml coconut milk
1 red pepper
2 dried rice noodle nests
100g mangetout
Method:
- Heat 1 tbsp of oil in a large pan or wok, add the chicken and peppers and fry for 3 minutes.
2. Add in the Laksa paste and fry for a further 1 minute.
3. Add in the seasoning powder, coconut milk and 180ml of water, bringing this to a gentle simmer. Ensure the chicken is cooked through.
4. Add in the dried noodles and mangetout and cook for 5 minutes. Add more water if necessary.
5. Why not finish with a squeeze of lime to taste and top with fresh coriander before serving.
Simple Swaps
Why not try...?
- Swap the chicken for prawns or more veggies.
|Typical Values
|Per 100g
|1/2 of a pack (16g)
|Energy
|1275kJ / 306kcal
|204kJ / 49kcal
|Fat
|17.2g
|2.8g
|Saturates
|1.5g
|0.2g
|Carbohydrate
|23.4g
|3.7g
|Sugars
|11.1g
|1.8g
|Fibre
|6.2g
|1.0g
|Protein
|11.2g
|1.8g
|Salt
|11.41g
|1.83g
|* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)
|As sold
