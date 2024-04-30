We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

Sauce Shop Honey Chipotle BBQ Sauce 320g

£2.75

£0.86/100g

Vegetarian

BBQ Sauce with Honey and Chipotle Pepper
Sweet Smoky BBQ Sauce with a Chipotle KickA gentle hit of chipotle pepper blends with sweet honey. The perfect sauce for chicken, pork and as a dip for pizza. Crafted by sauce shop in Nottingham.
Great taste 2023Perfect for ChickenChilli rating - Mild - 1Suitable for Vegetarians
Pack size: 320G

Ingredients

Tomato Purée, Sugar, White Grape Vinegar, Honey (8%), Onion, Garlic, Salt, Smoked Paprika, Chipotle Pepper (0.5%)

Produce of

UK made

Net Contents

320g

Preparation and Usage

Replace cap tightly after removing seal. Shake well before use.

