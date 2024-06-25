Noodle Head Sweet Chilli Stir Fried Noodles 200g

Sweet chilli. Stir fried noodles in a sweet chilli sauce with mushroom and red pepper. #WHERE'SYOURHEADAT? Cravin' for bowl lickin' stir fried noodles Ping on some real good food

Sensational authentic instant noodle meals, combining great quality ingredients with genuine convenience (no waiting for kettles to boil, or for noodles to rehydrate). Stir fried by hand using fresh ingredients, and bowl ready in just 60 seconds.

"Bowl licking Lip slurping Gob filling Mouth watering Tongue twisting Taste tingling Flavour bangin' Belly warming Time saving Rapid pinging Zinging full on noodles"

"Sizzling" Stir Fried Noodles with Red Pepper, Mushrooms & Sweet Chilli Sauce Microwave in 60 Secs (or heat in a Wok) Chilli rating - 2

Pack size: 200G

Ingredients

Cooked Noodles (57%) (Water, Durum Wheat Semolina), Sweet Chilli Sauce (13.2%) (Sugar, Water, Garlic, Vinegar, Modified Starch, Salt, Chilli Flakes, Colour: Paprika Extract (E160c)), Button Mushroom (6.6%), Onion, Tomato Ketchup (Water, Tomato Paste, Liquid Glucose, Sugar, Iodised Salt, Acidity Regulator (E260), Stabilizer (E415), Preservative (E211), Onion, Garlic, Spices & Condiments), Carrot, Light Soy Sauce (Water, Miso Paste (Water, Soybeans, Rice, Salt), Soy Sauce (Sugar, Water, Soybean Extract, lodised Salt, Garlic Powder, Onion Powder, Spices & Condiments, Acidity Regulator (E260), Preservative (E211)), Red Pepper (3%), Garlic, Sunflower Oil, Salt, Miso Paste (Water, Soybeans, Rice, Salt), Sugar, Colour: Paprika Extract (E160c)

Allergy Information

Contains Wheat, Gluten, Soy., May contain Milk, Peanuts, Nuts, Mustard, Sesame, Celery, Cereals containing Gluten since it is manufactured in a facility handling these allergens. Allergens in bold.

Produce of

Made in the UK Origin Non-UK

Number of uses

1 Servings

Net Contents

200g ℮