New
Souphead Chinese Inspired Soul Stirring Hot & Sour Soup 300g

Souphead Chinese Inspired Soul Stirring Hot & Sour Soup 300g

No ratings yet
Write a review

£2.50

£8.33/kg

Vegetable Hot and Sour. Vegetable, Szechwan sauce, soy and vinegar soup.#WHERE'SYOURHEADAT?Hankerin' for bowl burstin' flavour packed soupsPing on some real good food
"Tongue tingling" hot & sour soup with vegetables, garlic, ginger, spring onion & chilli
Chilli rating - 3Soul StirringReady in 60 Secs
Pack size: 300G

Ingredients

Water (60%), Carrot (9%), Red Pepper (6%), French Beans, Green Peas, Soya Sauce (Sugar, Water, Soybean Extract, Salt, Garlic Powder, r Onion Powder, Spices & Condiments, Acidity Regulator (E260), Preservative (E211)), Modified Starch, Spring Onion, Sunflower Oil, Vinegar (Water, Acetic Acid), Szechuan Chilli Sauce (Water, Salt, Sugar, Chilli, Ginger, Garlic, Onion, Corn Starch, Flavour Enhancer (E635), Sunflower Oil, Thickener (E1422), Acidity Regulator (E260), Spices & Condiments, Paprika, Preservative (E211)), Celery, Soya Sauce Powder (Soyabean, Wheat, Salt), Vegetable Broth (Salt, Dried Glucose Syrup, Sugar, Flavor Enhancer (E631, E627), Hydrogenated Palm Fat, Spices & Condiments (4%) (contains Celery), Hydrolyzed Vegetable Protein (contains Wheat, Soy)), Ginger, Garlic, Black Pepper Powder, Red Chilli

Allergy Information

Allergens: Contains Wheat, Gluten, Soy, Celery., May contain Milk, Sulphites, Peanuts, Nuts, Mustard, Sesame, Cereals containing Gluten since it is manufactured in facility handling these allergens. Allergens in bold.

Produce of

Made in the UK Origin Non-UK

Number of uses

1 Servings

Net Contents

300g ℮

View all Cup Meals & Soups

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2024

No reviews yet

Help other customers like you

Reviews are submitted by our customers directly through our website. We also share reviews from other retailers' websites to help you make an informed decision.

Write a Review

Basket

£0.00 Guide price

Checkout

Groceries

Reserve a slot for either home delivery or collection

Grocery basket empty

Products you add to your basket will appear here