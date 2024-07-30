New
HARIBO Soda Twist Z!ng Sweets Share Bag 175g

Fizzy Fruit and Cola Flavour Gums
Kids and grown-ups love it so ......the happy world of Haribo!Flavour twists......you can't resistHaribo Soda Twist Strawberry AppleadeHaribo Soda Twist Rhubarb LemonadeHaribo Soda Twist Cherry Cola
A portion is a little handfulIn this case it's approx. 3 sweets
Soft & sourWithout Artificial Colours
Pack size: 175G

Ingredients

Sugar, Glucose Syrup, Gelatine, Acid: Citric Acid, Malic Acid, Acidity Regulators: Calcium Citrates, Sodium Hydrogen Malate, Fruit and Plant Concentrates: Apple, Aronia, Blackcurrant, Elderberry, Grape, Lemon, Mango, Orange, Passion Fruit, Radish, Safflower, Spirulina, Sweet Potato, Flavouring, Glazing Agents: Carnauba Wax, Caramelized Sugar Syrup, Elderberry Extract

Number of uses

Package contains approx. 7 portions

Net Contents

175g ℮

Additives

Free From Artificial Colours

