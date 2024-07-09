New
Schwartz Nadiya Green Tikka Kebab Recipe Kit 105g

£3.15

£3.00/100g

A recipe kit with two seasonings and a paste to make green tikka chicken skewers, spiced potatoes and carrot salad.
"Schwartz & I have worked together to bring you the best flavours to take you on a taste adventure. It's like a little bit of my magic in your kitchen."Nadiya™
Pack size: 105G

Ingredients

Green Tikka Paste: Rapeseed Oil, Water, Onion, Herbs (Coriander Leaves, Mint), Ginger Purée, Garlic Purée, Sugar, Spices (Cumin, Ground Coriander Seed, Turmeric, Ground Fenugreek, Dried Onion, Cinnamon, Black Pepper, Chilli Pepper, Dried Garlic, Ginger, Ground Fennel Seed), Desiccated Coconut, Modified Starch, Salt, Acidity Regulator (Citric Acid), Lemon Juice Concentrate, Colour (Copper Complexes of Chlorophyllins), Golden Potato Seasoning: Spices (Dried Garlic, Dried Onion, Coriander Seed, Cumin, Ground Turmeric, Mustard Seed, Ground Fenugreek, Ground Ginger, Paprika, Black Pepper, Dried Chillies, Ground Cardamom), Salt, Rice Flour, Coriander Leaves, Natural Flavouring, Citrus Salad Seasoning: Spices (Dried Onion, Dried Garlic, Black Pepper), Rice Flour, Sugar, Salt, Acids (Sodium Diacetate, Citric Acid), Dried Red Bell Peppers, Coriander Leaves, Flavourings, Flavoured Lime Juice Powder (1%) (Lime Juice Concentrate, Maltodextrin, Natural Citrus Flavouring)

Allergy Information

Contains: Mustard

Number of uses

4 Servings

Net Contents

105g

