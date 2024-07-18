New
Noodle Head Chow Mein Stir Fried Noodles 200g

Noodle Head Chow Mein Stir Fried Noodles 200g

Stir fried noodles with carrots, onion and soy sauce.#WHERE'SYOURHEADAT?Cravin' for bowl lickin' stir fried noodlesPing on some real good food
Sensational authentic instant noodle meals, combining great quality ingredients with genuine convenience (no waiting for kettles to boil, or for noodles to rehydrate). Stir fried by hand using fresh ingredients, and bowl ready in just 60 seconds.
"Bowl licking Lip slurping Gob filling Mouth watering Tongue twisting Taste tingling Flavour bangin' Belly warming Time saving Rapid pinging Zinging full on noodles"
Chilli rating - 3Ready in 60 Secs"Face Full of" Stir Fried Noodles with Carrots, Red Onion & Soy Sauce
Pack size: 200G

Ingredients

Cooked Noodles (63%) (Water, Durum Wheat Semolina), Carrots (11.7%), Red Onion (10%), Tomato Ketchup (Water, Tomato Paste, Liquid Glucose, Sugar, lodised Salt, Acidity Regulator (E260), Stabilizer (E415), Preservative (E211)), Sunflower Oil, Light Soy Sauce (3%) (Water, Miso Paste (Water, Soybeans, Rice, Salt), Soy Sauce (3%) (Sugar, Water, Soybean Extract, lodised Salt, Garlic Powder, Onion Powder, Spices & Condiments, Acidity Regulator (E260), Preservative (E211)), Garlic, Vinegar (Water, Acetic Acid (Acidity Regulator (E260))), Salt, Black Pepper, Colour: Caramel (E150d), White Pepper Powder

Allergy Information

Contains Wheat, Gluten, Soy., May contain Milk, Peanuts, Nuts, Mustard, Sesame, Celery, Cereals containing Gluten since it is manufactured in a facility handling these allergens. Allergens in bold.

Produce of

Made in the UK Origin Non-UK

Number of uses

1 Servings

Net Contents

200g ℮

