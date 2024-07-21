New
Loyd Grossman Pesto Alla Genovese 190g

Loyd Grossman Pesto Alla Genovese 190g

4.9(8)
Write a review

£2.90

£1.53/100g

Guideline Daily Amounts

Third of a jar (63g) contains
Energy
1043kJ
253kcal
13%of the reference intake
of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy Per 100g

Green Pesto Sauce.For recipe ideas and inspiration visit www.loydgrossmansauces.co.uk
"Made with the finest Italian cheeses, my vibrantly flavoured pesto will bring you a truly authentic Italian experience"
® is a registered trade mark. Produced under licence by Premier Foods Group Ltd.
Aromatic Italian basil blended with pine nuts & premium Italian cheeses
Pack size: 190G

Ingredients

Basil (38%), Sunflower Oil (29%), Olive Oil (10%), Parmigiano Reggiano PDO Cheese (7%) (Milk), Pine Nuts (3.5%), Sugar, Pecorino Romano PDO Cheese (2.5%) (Sheep's Milk), Vegetable Fibre, Sea Salt, Acidity Regulator (Lactic Acid), Garlic Powder

Allergy Information

May also contain Nuts and Peanuts. For allergens, see ingredients in bold.

Number of uses

This jar contains 3 portions

Net Contents

190g ℮

Preparation and Usage

Get flavour...Stir 1/3 of a jar through 150g of your favourite hot-cooked pasta.Delicious with pasta, pizza, chicken and fish.

View all Italian

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2024

Basket

£0.00 Guide price

Checkout

Groceries

Reserve a slot for either home delivery or collection

Grocery basket empty

Products you add to your basket will appear here