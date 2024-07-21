Loyd Grossman Pesto Alla Genovese 190g

Green Pesto Sauce. For recipe ideas and inspiration visit www.loydgrossmansauces.co.uk

"Made with the finest Italian cheeses, my vibrantly flavoured pesto will bring you a truly authentic Italian experience"

® is a registered trade mark. Produced under licence by Premier Foods Group Ltd.

Aromatic Italian basil blended with pine nuts & premium Italian cheeses

Pack size: 190G

Ingredients

Basil (38%), Sunflower Oil (29%), Olive Oil (10%), Parmigiano Reggiano PDO Cheese (7%) (Milk), Pine Nuts (3.5%), Sugar, Pecorino Romano PDO Cheese (2.5%) (Sheep's Milk), Vegetable Fibre, Sea Salt, Acidity Regulator (Lactic Acid), Garlic Powder

Allergy Information

May also contain Nuts and Peanuts. For allergens, see ingredients in bold.

Number of uses

This jar contains 3 portions

Net Contents

190g ℮

Preparation and Usage