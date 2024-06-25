Ramenhead Garlic Mushroom Noodle & Broth 450g

Blanched noodles with a mushroom, soy and garlic broth. Ping on some real good food #where's your head at?

"Hypnotic" noodles with button mushrooms & garlic in a shaoxing wine & mushroom oyster sauce broth Why not top it with... Pan seared sliced sirloin steak Pan seared asparagus Chopped fresh spring onions Sprinkled cracked black pepper

Chilli rating - 3 Ready in 2 Mins Happy Slurping

Pack size: 450G

Allergy Information

Contains: Celery, Cereals Containing Gluten, Sesame, Soya, Wheat May Contain: Milk, Mustard, Nuts, Peanuts, Sulphur Dioxide/Sulphites

Produce of

Made in the UK Origin non-UK

Number of uses

2 Servings

Net Contents

450g ℮

Preparation and Usage

Lip Smackin' Ramen in 3 Easy Steps 1. Broth For best results tear the top corner open slightly. Microwave on full power cat e-800w for 1 minute, ensuring the pouch doesn't topple over. Check that the broth is piping hot. 2. Noodles Tear the top corner open slightly. Microwave on full power Cat E-800W for 1 minute. Check the noodles are piping hot. Microwave ovens vary, adjust cooking time accordingly. Alternatively, heat in a wok or a pan until hot. 3. Ramen Place noodles in a large bowl. Pour over the hot broth and finish with toppings of choice.