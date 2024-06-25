Blue Dragon Nasi Goreng Rice Kit 323g

Nasi Goreng Rice Kit with Sachets of Cooked White Rice, Nasi Goreng Spicy Indonesian Style Sauce and Onion Flakes.

Thai rice included Chilli rating - mild - 1 No artificial colours, flavours or preservatives Suitable for vegetarians and vegans

Pack size: 323G

Ingredients

Cooked White Rice (77.5%) (Water, White Rice, Rice Bran Oil), Nasi Goreng Sauce (21.5%) [Water, Maltodextrin, Tomato Paste, Onion, Chilli Powder, Soybean Oil, Garlic Powder, Sugar, Salt, Soy Sauce (Water, Soybean, Wheat, Salt, Sugar), Molasses, Modified Tapioca Starch, Acidity Regulator (Acetic Acid), Natural Flavouring (Soybean), Mixed Spices, Colour (Paprika Extract), Stabiliser (Xanthan Gum), Antioxidant (Tocopherol-Rich Extract)], Onion Flakes (1%)

Allergy Information

May also contain Mustard, Peanuts and Nuts. For allergens, including Cereals containing Gluten, see ingredients in bold.

Produce of

Produced in Thailand with local and imported garlic

Number of uses

Servings per pack: 2

Net Contents

323g ℮

Additives