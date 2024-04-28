Maggi Air Fryer Piri PirI 27g

Recipe Mix for Piri Piri Chicken Why not try using tofu instead of chicken for an alternative protein? See recipes at www.maggi.co.uk

Looking for a quick and easy way to take your air fryer cooking to the next level? Look no further. This Maggi® Air Fryer Piri Piri Recipe Mix takes all the thinking out of preparing a fantastic piri piri chicken dish. It’s just one of the under 15 minutes recipes in our range of easy chicken recipes created especially for air fryers, but see our hints and tips page for how to use them with a grill, pan or oven. Piri piri has its origins in South Africa and Portugal, and this bold spice blend combines an authentically inspired combination of herbs and spices, including paprika, parsley, jalapeño chilli pepper and coriander. This piri piri seasoning mix is all ready to go. There’s no grinding, mixing or searching for the right herbs and spices, as Maggi® has done the hard work. It’s perfect for when you want to use your air fryer to create exciting home-cooked food with depth of flavour, but you don’t want to spend hours in the kitchen. Just open the sachet of spicy piri piri seasoning mix, follow a few simple steps and let your air fryer do the rest. In no time at all, your kitchen will be full of tempting aromas, and you’ll be sitting down together to tuck into a piri piri chicken dish that’s totally yummy! Looking for quick and easy mealtime inspiration? Maggi® Air Fryer Piri Piri Recipe Mix turns everyday chicken into a taste sensation that everyone will adore. It’s so effortless to make. You turn on the air fryer and Maggi® Air Fryer Piri Piri Recipe Mix will turn up the flavour! Fancy a quick lunch? Why not try your piri piri chicken with rice, corn salsa and a fresh green salad? Or if you want to make it the main event, it’s fantastic used to marinade chicken skewers with wedges of onion and pepper and served with avocado salad and new potatoes. However you decide to enjoy it, Maggi® Air Fryer Piri Piri Recipe Mix will bring your chicken to life and the whole family rushing to the dinner table. It’ll become a real favourite at family mealtimes. Love easy chicken recipes like this? Don’t forget to feast your eyes on more great meal recipes at www.maggi.co.uk/recipes/, which the whole family will love. Inspiration for simple-to-prepare, delicious dishes from Maggi® is always just a click away! • Maggi® Air Fryer Piri Piri Recipe Mix has been created especially for air fryers, so you know you’ll get a great result every time! Look out for our hints and tips on how to use these seasonings with a grill, pan or oven too! • Enjoy a delicious piri piri chicken dish that’s infused with a special blend of herbs, garlic and spices – and in no time at all! • A quick, convenient and high-quality spice blend that makes it easy for you to dish up a fantastic home-cooked 15 minute recipe with no fuss or mess. Just the help you need after a busy day! • No artificial colours, flavours or preservatives. • Versatile and simple to use.

A heritage rooted in helping home cooks to prepare high-quality, affordable food. Maggi® was founded in 1872 by Swiss entrepreneur Julius Maggi, a pioneer of food production who was committed to producing accessible, balanced, delicious food that everyone could enjoy. Today, this passion lives on in everything we do here at Maggi®. Our enduring passion for taste and quality is at the heart of all our meal-preparation solutions. These span recipe mixes, stocks, seasonings, sauces and noodles, and they encompass an innovative range that includes So Juicy®, Pan Perfect®, Air Fryer Recipe Mixes and Hot Cups®. Our vision was – and always will be – to bring our customers products that offer both great value and exceptional flavour and to inspire them to discover a love of preparing homemade food. That’s because Maggi® believes in the power of cooking to empower, inspire and bring communities together. ® Reg. Trademark of Société des Produits Nestlé S.A.

Reg. Trademark of Société des Produits Nestlé S.A.

Nestle® Good food, Good life™

15 Min Simply add Chicken Thigh Fillets No Artificial Colours, Flavours & Preservatives

Pack size: 27G

Ingredients

Herbs and Spices (Paprika, Parsley, Jalapeno Chilli Pepper, Coriander, Red Cayenne Pepper, Cumin, Ginger, Black Pepper, Turmeric, Thyme, Basil), Corn Starch, Dried Vegetables (Tomato, Onion), Flavourings, Salt, Sugar, Rice Flour, Garlic, Contains Sunflower Oil and/or Palm Oil, Lemon Juice Concentrate

Allergy Information

May contain Gluten, Egg, Soya, Milk, Celery and Mustard.

Number of uses

Makes 4 servings

Net Contents

27g ℮

Preparation and Usage

Simply add 600g skinless, boneless chicken thighs 1tbsp oil To make a balanced meal with 2 of your 5 a day, serve the Piri Piri Chicken with corn salsa, salad and rice.

Additives