Tesco Thai Style Red Curry Rice Bake Flavour Kit 33g

Tesco Thai Style Red Curry Rice Bake Flavour Kit 33g

£1.85

£5.61/100g

Vegan

Guideline Daily Amounts

1/2 of a pack
Energy
259kJ
63kcal
3%of the reference intake
Fat
5.0g

high

7%of the reference intake
Saturates
1.9g

high

10%of the reference intake
Sugars
1.3g

medium

1%of the reference intake
Salt
2.04g

high

34%of the reference intake
of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 1522kJ / 368kcal

A kit containing a paste with garlic purée, ginger purée, lemongrass extract and lime leaf powder and a sprinkle with desiccated coconut, crushed chilli and coriander leaf.
Vibrant red curry paste with a coconut and chilli sprinkle
Pack size: 33G

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS: Thai Style Red Curry Paste (76%) [Rapeseed Oil, Salt, Tomato Paste, Glucose Syrup, Yeast Extract, Garlic Purée, Water, Ground Spices (Cayenne Pepper, Galangal, Cumin, Birds Eye Chilli), Ginger Purée, Lemongrass, Flavouring, Lime Leaf Powder, Lemongrass Extract, Colour (Paprika Extract), Coriander Seed Oil, Rosemary Oil], Thai Style Sprinkle (24%) [Desiccated Coconut, Sea Salt, Demerara Sugar, Crushed Chilli, Coriander Leaf, Ground Spices (Cayenne Pepper, Ginger), Salt, Rapeseed Oil, Lemongrass, Yeast Extract, Maltodextrin, Concentrated Lime Juice, Garlic Oil].

Number of uses

2 Servings

Net Contents

33g e

Preparation and Usage

Thai Style Red Curry Rice Bake

One dish

Ready in 30 minutes

5 simple steps

Serves 2

 

Kit contains:

✓ Thai Style Red Curry Paste

✓ Thai Style Sprinkle

 

Shopping list / Ingredients to buy:

200g chicken breast

1 basmati microwave rice pouch

200ml coconut milk

1 pak choi

1 red pepper

 

Method:

  1. Pre-heat the oven to 190°C. Mix the coconut milk and the curry paste in a jug.
    2. Add half of the mixture into an ovenproof dish with the rice and mix well.
    3. Thinly slice the pak choi, pepper and chicken and then layer onto the rice mixture.
    4. Drizzle over the remaining coconut milk and sprinkle with seasoning.
    5. Cover with a lid and bake for 25-30 minutes at 190°C, in the last 5 minutes, remove the lid & ensure chicken is cooked through before serving.

 

Simple Swaps

Why not try...?

  • Swap the chicken for salmon or more veggies.

View all Marinades & Seasoning Kits

