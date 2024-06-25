Tesco Thai Style Red Curry Rice Bake Flavour Kit 33g
Guideline Daily Amounts
- Energy
- 259kJ
-
- 63kcal
- 3%of the reference intake
- Fat
- 5.0g
- 7%of the reference intake
- Saturates
- 1.9g
- 10%of the reference intake
- Sugars
- 1.3g
- 1%of the reference intake
- Salt
- 2.04g
- 34%of the reference intake
high
high
medium
high
Ingredients
INGREDIENTS: Thai Style Red Curry Paste (76%) [Rapeseed Oil, Salt, Tomato Paste, Glucose Syrup, Yeast Extract, Garlic Purée, Water, Ground Spices (Cayenne Pepper, Galangal, Cumin, Birds Eye Chilli), Ginger Purée, Lemongrass, Flavouring, Lime Leaf Powder, Lemongrass Extract, Colour (Paprika Extract), Coriander Seed Oil, Rosemary Oil], Thai Style Sprinkle (24%) [Desiccated Coconut, Sea Salt, Demerara Sugar, Crushed Chilli, Coriander Leaf, Ground Spices (Cayenne Pepper, Ginger), Salt, Rapeseed Oil, Lemongrass, Yeast Extract, Maltodextrin, Concentrated Lime Juice, Garlic Oil].
Number of uses
Net Contents
Preparation and Usage
Thai Style Red Curry Rice Bake
One dish
Ready in 30 minutes
5 simple steps
Serves 2
Kit contains:
✓ Thai Style Red Curry Paste
✓ Thai Style Sprinkle
Shopping list / Ingredients to buy:
200g chicken breast
1 basmati microwave rice pouch
200ml coconut milk
1 pak choi
1 red pepper
Method:
- Pre-heat the oven to 190°C. Mix the coconut milk and the curry paste in a jug.
2. Add half of the mixture into an ovenproof dish with the rice and mix well.
3. Thinly slice the pak choi, pepper and chicken and then layer onto the rice mixture.
4. Drizzle over the remaining coconut milk and sprinkle with seasoning.
5. Cover with a lid and bake for 25-30 minutes at 190°C, in the last 5 minutes, remove the lid & ensure chicken is cooked through before serving.
Simple Swaps
Why not try...?
- Swap the chicken for salmon or more veggies.
|Typical Values
|Per 100g
|1/2 of a pack (17g)
|Energy
|1522kJ / 368kcal
|259kJ / 63kcal
|Fat
|29.5g
|5.0g
|Saturates
|11.1g
|1.9g
|Carbohydrate
|12.9g
|2.2g
|Sugars
|7.8g
|1.3g
|Fibre
|10.2g
|1.7g
|Protein
|7.7g
|1.3g
|Salt
|12.03g
|2.04g
|* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)
|-
|-
|As sold
|-
|-
