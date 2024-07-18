New
Ramenhead Tomato & Chilli Noodle & Broth 450g

Ramenhead Tomato & Chilli Noodle & Broth 450g

5(1)
£3.50

£7.78/kg

Chilli rating - 2
Happy Slurping
Ready in 2 Mins
"Zingy" Noodles With a Hot, Sweet & Spicy Tomato & Shoaxing Wine Broth
Chilli rating - 2Happy SlurpingReady in 2 Mins"Zingy" Noodles With a Hot, Sweet & Spicy Tomato & Shoaxing Wine Broth
Pack size: 450G

Allergy Information

Contains: Celery, Cereals Containing Gluten, Sesame, Soya, WheatMay Contain: Milk, Mustard, Nuts, Peanuts, Sulphur Dioxide/Sulphites

Produce of

Made in the UK Origin Non-UK

Number of uses

2 Servings

Net Contents

450g ℮

Preparation and Usage

Lip Smackin' Ramen in 3 Easy Steps1.BrothFor best results tear the top corner open slightly.Microwave on full power Cat E-800W for 1 minute. ensuring the pouch doesn't topple over. Check that the broth is piping hot.2.NoodlesTear the top corner open slightly. Microwave on full power Cat E-800W for 1 minute. Check the noodles are piping hot. Microwave ovens vary, adjust cooking time accordingly.Alternatively, heat in a wok or a pan until hot.3.RamenPlace noodles in a large bowl. Pour over the hot broth and finish with toppings of choice.

Chilli rating - 2Happy SlurpingReady in 2 Mins"Zingy" Noodles With a Hot, Sweet & Spicy Tomato & Shoaxing Wine Broth

Ingredients

Water (71%), Tomato Paste (15%), Spring Onion (4%), Sesame Seed Oil, Tomato Ketchup (Water, Tomato Paste (31%), Liquid Glucose, Sugar, Salt, Acidity Regulator (E260), Stabilizer (E415), Preservative (E211), Onion, Garlic, Spices & Condiments), Vegetable Broth (Salt, Corn Starch, Potato Powder, Onion, Maltodextrin, Sugar, Hydrolyzed Vegetable Protein (Wheat, Soy), Edible Vegetable Fat (Palm Fat), Yeast Extract, Garlic, Spices & Condiments (contains Celery), Flavour Enhancers (E627 & E631), Anticaking Agent (E551), Acidity Regulator (E330)), Shaoxing Wine (1%) (Water, Rice, Wheat, Salt, Lemongrass Extract, Black Pepper Extract (Colour E150d)), Garlic, Chilli Flakes (0.4%)

Allergy Information

Contains: Celery, Cereals Containing Gluten, Sesame, Soya, WheatMay Contain: Milk, Mustard, Nuts, Peanuts, Sulphur Dioxide/Sulphites

Storage

Store in a cool, dry place.Once opened, keep refrigerated and consume within 48 hours. Do not reheat. Best before end: See pouch

Number of uses

2 Servings

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100gPer Serving (150g)
Energy130kJ/194kJ/
-31kcal46kcal
Fat1.8g2.7g
of which saturates0.4g0.6g
Carbohydrate1.1g1.7g
of which sugars3.5g5.3g
Fibre1.5g2.2g
Protein2.6g3.9g
Salt1.5g2.2g

