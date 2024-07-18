Ramenhead Tomato & Chilli Noodle & Broth 450g Ping on some real good food #WHERE'S YOUR HEAD AT?

Chilli rating - 2 Happy Slurping Ready in 2 Mins "Zingy" Noodles With a Hot, Sweet & Spicy Tomato & Shoaxing Wine Broth

Pack size: 450G

Contains: Celery, Cereals Containing Gluten, Sesame, Soya, Wheat May Contain: Milk, Mustard, Nuts, Peanuts, Sulphur Dioxide/Sulphites

Made in the UK Origin Non-UK

2 Servings

450g ℮

Lip Smackin' Ramen in 3 Easy Steps

1.Broth

For best results tear the top corner open slightly.

Microwave on full power Cat E-800W for 1 minute. ensuring the pouch doesn't topple over. Check that the broth is piping hot.

2.Noodles

Tear the top corner open slightly. Microwave on full power Cat E-800W for 1 minute. Check the noodles are piping hot. Microwave ovens vary, adjust cooking time accordingly.

Alternatively, heat in a wok or a pan until hot.

3.Ramen

Place noodles in a large bowl. Pour over the hot broth and finish with toppings of choice.