New
Ramenhead Tan Tan Noodle & Broth 450g

Ramenhead Tan Tan Noodle & Broth 450g

No ratings yet
Write a review

£3.50

£7.78/kg

Blanched noodles with a coconut milk, soy and chilli oil broth.Ping on SomeReal Good Food#WHERE'S YOUR HEAD AT?
Chilli rating - 3Happy SlurpingReady in 2 mins"Tongue Twisting" Noodles in a Creamy Coconut Milk, Soy Sauce & Chilli Oil Broth
Pack size: 450G

Allergy Information

Contains: Celery, Cereals Containing Gluten, Sesame, Soya, Sulphur Dioxide/Sulphites, WheatMay Contain: Milk, Mustard, Nuts, Peanuts

Produce of

Made in the UK Origin Non-UK

Number of uses

2 Servings

Net Contents

450g ℮

Preparation and Usage

Lip Smackin' Ramen in 3 Easy Steps1.BrothFor best results tear the top corner open slightly. Microwave on full power Cat E-800W for 1 minute, ensuring the pouch doesn't topple over. Check that the broth is piping hot.2.NoodlesTear the top corner open slightly. Microwave on full power Cat E-800W for 1 minute. Check the noodles are piping hot. Microwave ovens vary, adjust cooking time accordingly.Alternatively, heat in a wok or a pan until hot.3.RamenPlace noodles in a large bowl. Pour over the hot broth and finish with toppings of choice.Why Not Top It With...Pan seared sliced chickenStir fried bean sproutsChopped fresh spring onionsChopped fresh red chilli

Chilli rating - 3Happy SlurpingReady in 2 mins"Tongue Twisting" Noodles in a Creamy Coconut Milk, Soy Sauce & Chilli Oil Broth
NoodlesBroth

Ingredients

Water (71.6%), Coconut Milk (17.9%) (Coconut Extract, Water, Citric Acid, Sodium Metabisulfite), Soya Sauce (2.3%) (Sugar, Water, Soybean Extract, Salt, Garlic Powder, Onion Powder, Spices & Condiments, Acidity Regulator (E260), Preservative (E211)), Sesame Seed Oil (Sesame Oil, Antioxidant (E319), Vegetable Broth (Salt, Corn Starch, Potato Powder, Onion, Maltodextrin, Sugar, Hydrolyzed Vegetable Protein (Wheat, Soy), Edible Vegetable Fat (Palm Fat), Yeast Extract, Garlic, Spices & Condiments (contains Celery), Flavour Enhancers (E627 & E631), Anticaking Agent (E551), Acidity Regulator (E330)), Sugar, Chilli Oil (1.2%) (Guntur Chilli, Soybean Oil, Garlic, Ginger, Onion, Celery, Cinnamon, Bay Leaf, Star Anise, Sugar, Soy Sauce, Salt), Rice Vinegar (Water, Rice, Sugar, Salt)

Allergy Information

Contains: Celery, Cereals Containing Gluten, Sesame, Soya, Sulphur Dioxide/Sulphites, WheatMay Contain: Milk, Mustard, Nuts, Peanuts

Storage

Store in a cool, dry place.Once opened, keep refrigerated and consume within 48 hours. Do not reheat. Best before end: See pouch

Number of uses

2 Servings

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100gPer Serving (150g)
Energy144kJ/216kJ/
-34kcal52kcal
Fat1.1g1.6g
of which saturates0.7g1.0g
Carbohydrate5.1g7.7g
of which sugars2.2g3.3g
Fibre1.6g2.4g
Protein1.1g1.6g
Salt1.6g2.4g

View all Easy Meals

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2024

No reviews yet

Help other customers like you

Reviews are submitted by our customers directly through our website. We also share reviews from other retailers' websites to help you make an informed decision.

Write a Review

Basket

£0.00 Guide price

Checkout

Groceries

Reserve a slot for either home delivery or collection

Grocery basket empty

Products you add to your basket will appear here