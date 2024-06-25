itsu big'bowl noodles sesame ramen 93g

Rice noodles with a sesame miso based broth paste and dried spring onions

Here's our delicious, no-nonsense, big bowl noodles; made with our sesame flavour broth [paste not powder] & proper rice noodles. Big bowl noodles is quick & adaptable, allowing you to leap-frog "food in a hurry" burgers, fries & pizza. Try out our kitchen matrix by adding your choice of protein, veg and toppings, to make big bowl noodles into a great meal in just a few minutes. Julian Metcalfe

Eat beautiful The bright future of quick noodles Rice noodles with broth [add your protein, veg & toppings] Gluten free Low in fat Low in sugar Suitable for vegans

Pack size: 93G

Rice Noodles (64%) (Rice, Tapioca Starch, Salt), Broth Paste (34%) (Soybean Paste [Water, Soya Beans, Rice, Salt], Water, Sesame Paste (10%), Yeast Extract, Sesame Oil (6%), Sugar, Rice Bran Oil, Salt, Alcohol, Onion Powder, Paprika Powder, Garlic Powder, Chilli Powder, Ginger Powder, Black Pepper), Dried Spring Onion

May contain Celery and Mustard. For allergens, see ingredients in bold.

Packed in the UK with noodles from South East Asia and broth paste from Japan

This bowl contains 1 serving

93g ℮

