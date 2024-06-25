New
itsu big'bowl noodles sesame ramen 93g

Vegan

Rice noodles with a sesame miso based broth paste and dried spring onions
Here's our delicious, no-nonsense, big bowl noodles; made with our sesame flavour broth [paste not powder] & proper rice noodles.Big bowl noodles is quick & adaptable, allowing you to leap-frog "food in a hurry" burgers, fries & pizza.Try out our kitchen matrix by adding your choice of protein, veg and toppings, to make big bowl noodles into a great meal in just a few minutes.Julian Metcalfe
Eat beautifulThe bright future of quick noodlesRice noodles with broth [add your protein, veg & toppings]Gluten freeLow in fatLow in sugarSuitable for vegans
Pack size: 93G
Low in fatLow in sugar

Ingredients

Rice Noodles (64%) (Rice, Tapioca Starch, Salt), Broth Paste (34%) (Soybean Paste [Water, Soya Beans, Rice, Salt], Water, Sesame Paste (10%), Yeast Extract, Sesame Oil (6%), Sugar, Rice Bran Oil, Salt, Alcohol, Onion Powder, Paprika Powder, Garlic Powder, Chilli Powder, Ginger Powder, Black Pepper), Dried Spring Onion

Allergy Information

May contain Celery and Mustard. For allergens, see ingredients in bold.

Produce of

Packed in the UK with noodles from South East Asia and broth paste from Japan

Number of uses

This bowl contains 1 serving

Net Contents

93g ℮

Preparation and Usage

1. Remove broth paste sachet from bowl and pour over noodles.2. Approx. 2/3rds full 5 minsAdd boiling water to fill line. Stir & wait 5 mins.Top with protein and veg, stir & enjoy!Kitchen matrix [contains noodles & broth sachet]Pick your proteinChicken, tofu, gyoza, eggsPick your vegSweetcorn, braccoli, carrot, pakchoiTopping ideasCoriander, sesame seeds, chilli, seaweed

