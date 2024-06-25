Ramenhead Sriracha Noodle & Broth 450g

Blanched noodles with a sriracha sauce, spring onion and ginger broth.

"Fiery" noodles with a hot & spicy sriracha chilli, garlic & soy broth

Chilli rating - 3 Ready in 2 Mins Happy Slurping Dreamy Broth

Pack size: 450G

Contains: Celery, Cereals Containing Gluten, Sesame, Soya, Wheat May Contain: Milk, Mustard, Nuts, Peanuts, Sulphur Dioxide/Sulphites

Made in the UK Origin Non-UK

450g ℮

Lip smackin' Ramen in 3 easy steps

1.Broth

For best results tear the top corner open slightly.

Microwave on full power Cat E-800W for 1 minute, ensuring the pouch doesn't topple over. Check that the broth is piping hot.

2.Noodles

Tear the top corner open slightly. Microwave on full power Cat E-800W for 1 minute. Check the noodles are piping hot. Microwave ovens vary, adjust cooking time accordingly.

Alternatively, heat in a wok or a pan until hot.

3.Ramen

Place noodles in a large bowl. Pour over the hot broth and finish with toppings of choice.

Why not top it with...

2 Super soft boiled eggs

Crispy fried onions

Chopped fresh spring onions