Jacobs Cheddar Bites - Red Leicester 125g

No ratings yet
£2.00

£1.60/100g

Vegetarian

Guideline Daily Amounts

Each serving (25g) contains
Energy
501kJ
119kcal
6%of the reference intake
Fat
5.2g

-

7%of the reference intake
Saturates
0.5g

-

3%of the reference intake
Sugars
2.3g

-

3%of the reference intake
Salt
0.4g

-

7%of the reference intake
of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy Per 100g

Red Leicester Flavour Crispy Cracker Bites
Tantalisingly tastyThese mighty cracker bites make every moment full of mmmmm...Generously seasoned with the deeply savoury and distinctive flavour of red Leicester, and baked for amazing crrrrrunch...Dip it, top it, munch it.
® Registered Trade Mark of pladis (UK) Limited.
Oven BakedSeriously Cheesy FlavourDelightfully CrunchyNo Added Palm OilNo Artificial Colours or FlavoursSuitable for Vegetarians
Pack size: 125G

Ingredients

Flour (Wheat Flour, Calcium, Iron, Niacin, Thiamin), Dried Potato (contains Sulphites), Sunflower Oil, Starch, Natural Flavourings (contains Milk, Wheat), Maltodextrin, Wheat Gluten, Barley and Barley Malt Extract, Raising Agents (Sodium Bicarbonate, Disodium Diphosphate), Glucose Syrup, Salt, Flour Treatment Agent (Sodium Metabisulphite), Wheat Starch

Allergy Information

May also contain Sesame Seeds. For allergens, including Cereals containing Gluten, see ingredients in bold.

Number of uses

Typical number of servings per pack: 5

Net Contents

125g ℮

Additives

Free From Artificial ColoursFree From Artificial Flavours

