New
image 1 of Quaker Oats High Protein Peanut Butter Porridge Pot 58g
image 1 of Quaker Oats High Protein Peanut Butter Porridge Pot 58gimage 2 of Quaker Oats High Protein Peanut Butter Porridge Pot 58gimage 3 of Quaker Oats High Protein Peanut Butter Porridge Pot 58gimage 4 of Quaker Oats High Protein Peanut Butter Porridge Pot 58g

Quaker Oats High Protein Peanut Butter Porridge Pot 58g

No ratings yet
Write a review

£1.30

£2.24/100g

Guideline Daily Amounts

Per Pot Prepared:
Energy
912kJ
216kcal
11%of the reference intake
Fat
3.3g

low

5%of the reference intake
Saturates
0.6g

low

3%of the reference intake
Sugars
9.5g

medium

11%of the reference intake
Salt
0.38g

low

6%of the reference intake
of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 1572 kJ

Peanut Butter Flavour Hot Oat Cereal with Soy Protein
- Delicious Quaker Porridge Oats Pot with the rich & roasted flavour of Peanut Butter, plus adose of plant protein!- Big day? Start it with a delicious pot of 100% British, sustainably grown, wholegrain oats- Ready in just 2 1/2 minutes; simply add boiling water- High in protein with 12g of protein per pot- All natural flavours- Natural energy release; Quaker oats are naturally high in manganese, a mineral that contributes to normal energy-yielding metabolism- Recycle your pot with your paper & card
Not all oats are Quaker oats.Whether you’re smashing your goals or finding your way through the twists and turns of everyday life, a warm bowl of Quaker made with 100% wholegrain British oats can help fuel your fire and purpose. Grab a spoon. Take a moment. Savour the goodness that keeps you feeling your brightest.
100% Wholegrain OatsNatural Energy Release100% British OatsAll Natural FlavoursHigh Protein
Pack size: 58G
Oats are high in manganese, which contributes to normal energy-yielding metabolism.High in protein which contributes to the growth and maintenance of muscle mass.Enjoy as part of a varied and balanced diet and a healthy lifestyle.
100% Wholegrain OatsNatural Energy Release100% British OatsAll Natural FlavoursHigh Protein

Ingredients

Quaker Rolled Oats (67%), Skimmed Milk Powder, Soy Protein (9%), Sugar, Salt, Natural Flavourings, Emulsifier (Soy Lecithin), Anticaking Agent (Calcium Phosphate).

Allergy Information

May contain Wheat, Barley. For allergens, see ingredients in bold

Number of uses

This pack contains 1 serving, For best before, see base of pot

Net Contents

58g ℮

Preparation and Usage

FEED YOUR FIRE INSIDEin just 2 and a half minutes1. Boil the kettle, mix the dry ingredients2. Pour in boiling water up to the fill line and give it a stir3. Leave to stand for 2 min 30 seconds, stir, then dig inDo not microwave, May be hot to hold

View all On The Go Breakfast

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2024

No reviews yet

Help other customers like you

Reviews are submitted by our customers directly through our website. We also share reviews from other retailers' websites to help you make an informed decision.

Write a Review

Basket

£0.00 Guide price

Checkout

Groceries

Reserve a slot for either home delivery or collection

Grocery basket empty

Products you add to your basket will appear here