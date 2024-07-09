Schwartz Nadiya Sweet & Sticky Side Seasoning 20g

New
A flavoursome seasoning with garlic, red bell peppers and soy sauce, ideal for Chinese inspired potatoes and vegetables.
"Schwartz & I have worked together to bring you the best flavours to take you on a taste adventure. It's like a little bit of my magic in your kitchen."Nadiya™
© 2024 McCormick UK Ltd./Nadiya Hussain.
Pack size: 20G

Ingredients

Spices (Dried Garlic (19%), Black Pepper, Ground Ginger), Sugar, Modified Starch, Rice Flour, Salt, Dried Red Bell Peppers (8%), Acids (Sodium Diacetate, Citric Acid), Dried Soy Sauce (5%) (Maltodextrin, Salt, Soya Beans, Wheat), Malt Extract (contains Barley), Natural Flavourings, Anti-Caking Agent (Calcium Silicate), Colour (Paprika Extract), Thickener (Xanthan Gum)

Allergy Information

Contains: Barley, Soya, Wheat

Number of uses

4 Servings

Net Contents

20g ℮

Preparation and Usage

Add: Perfect for: potatoes & vegetables

