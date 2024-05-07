Quaker Oats High Protein Strawberries & Cream Porridge Pot 59g

Strawberries and Cream Flavour Hot Oat Cereal with Soy Protein

- Delicious Quaker Porridge Oats Pot with the juicy & fruity flavour of Strawberries & Cream, plus a dose of plant protein! - Big day? Start it with a delicious pot of 100% British, sustainably grown, wholegrain oats - Ready in just 2 1/2 minutes; simply add boiling water - High in protein with 12g of protein per pot - All natural flavours - Natural energy release; Quaker oats are naturally high in manganese, a mineral that contributes to normal energy-yielding metabolism - Recycle your pot with your paper & card

Not all oats are Quaker oats. Whether you’re smashing your goals or finding your way through the twists and turns of everyday life, a warm bowl of Quaker made with 100% wholegrain British oats can help fuel your fire and purpose. Grab a spoon. Take a moment. Savour the goodness that keeps you feeling your brightest.

100% Wholegrain Oats Natural Energy Release 100% British Oats All Natural Flavours High Protein

Pack size: 59G

Oats are high in manganese, which contributes to normal energy-yielding metabolism. High in protein which contributes to the growth and maintenance of muscle mass. Enjoy as part of a varied and balanced diet and a healthy lifestyle.

Ingredients

Quaker Rolled Oats (66%), Skimmed Milk Powder, Sugar, Soy Protein (9%), Natural Flavourings, Salt, Emulsifier (Soy Lecithin), Anticaking Agent (Calcium Phosphate).

Allergy Information

May contain Wheat, Barley. For allergens, see ingredients in bold

Number of uses

This pack contains 1 serving, For best before, see base of pot

Net Contents

59g ℮

Preparation and Usage