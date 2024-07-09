Snack a Jacks Caramel Jumbo Rice Cakes 159g

Caramel Flavour Rice and Corn cakes

- Sweet caramel flavour jumbo snacks made with rice and corn - Light, crunchy and wonderfully tasty, Snack A Jacks Caramel Rice Cakes are delicious snacks made with your convenience in mind - Popped never fried - Each snack contains 50 calories - Suitable for vegetarians - Contains no artificial colours or preservatives and no added MSG

What's poppin'? Forget frying. We pop non-stop until we reach total snackisfaction. That means mouth-tinglin' flavour with absolutely no artificial colours or preservatives and no added MSG. Cave to the crave. You want it? You got it. Open up and dig in to unstoppable flavour that's under 100 calories per snack. The day is yours. Seize the snack!

Popped Never Fried Made with Quality Ingredients Suitable for Vegetarians Contains no artificial colours or preservatives Each snack contains 50 calories

Pack size: 159G

Ingredients

Wholegrain Rice (35%), Maize (with germ removed), Sugar, Oligofructose, Caramel Flavouring [Caramelized Sugar, Flavourings], Salt, Sunflower Oil, Emulsifier (Soya Lecithin), Colour (Annatto Norbixin)

Allergy Information

May Contain: Milk, Wheat, Gluten, Barley, Celery, Mustard Contains: See highlighted ingredients

Number of uses

This pack contains 12-13 servings.

Net Contents

159g ℮

