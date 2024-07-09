New
Snack a Jacks Caramel Jumbo Rice Cakes 159g

£2.25

£1.42/100g

Vegetarian

Guideline Daily Amounts

Each serving contains:
Energy
214kJ
50kcal
3%of the reference intake
Fat
0.2g

low

<1%of the reference intake
Saturates
0.1g

low

<1%of the reference intake
Sugars
2.4g

medium

3%of the reference intake
Salt
0.06g

medium

1%of the reference intake
of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 1643 kJ

Caramel Flavour Rice and Corn cakes
- Sweet caramel flavour jumbo snacks made with rice and corn- Light, crunchy and wonderfully tasty, Snack A Jacks Caramel Rice Cakes are delicious snacks made with your convenience in mind- Popped never fried- Each snack contains 50 calories- Suitable for vegetarians- Contains no artificial colours or preservatives and no added MSG
What's poppin'? Forget frying. We pop non-stop until we reach total snackisfaction.That means mouth-tinglin' flavour with absolutely no artificial colours or preservatives and no added MSG.Cave to the crave. You want it? You got it. Open up and dig in to unstoppable flavour that's under 100 calories per snack.The day is yours. Seize the snack!
Popped Never FriedMade with Quality IngredientsSuitable for VegetariansContains no artificial colours or preservativesEach snack contains 50 calories
Pack size: 159G
Ingredients

Wholegrain Rice (35%), Maize (with germ removed), Sugar, Oligofructose, Caramel Flavouring [Caramelized Sugar, Flavourings], Salt, Sunflower Oil, Emulsifier (Soya Lecithin), Colour (Annatto Norbixin)

Allergy Information

May Contain: Milk, Wheat, Gluten, Barley, Celery, Mustard Contains: See highlighted ingredients

Number of uses

This pack contains 12-13 servings.

Net Contents

159g ℮

Additives

Free From Artificial PreservativesFree From Colours

