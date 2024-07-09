New
Schwartz Nadiya Curry Ketchup Sauce 320g

Schwartz Nadiya Curry Ketchup Sauce 320g

Vegan

Mildly Spiced Curry Ketchup
Pack size: 320G

Ingredients

Water, Tomato Paste (16%), Glucose-Fructose Syrup, Spirit Vinegar, Sugar, Modified Starch, Curry Spices (1.5%) (Cumin, Turmeric, Ground Coriander Seeds, Chilli Pepper, Cinnamon, Ground Fennel Seeds, Cardamom, Ground Fenugreek Seeds, Mustard Flour, Dried Garlic, Ginger, Dried Onion, Cayenne Pepper, Black Pepper, Nutmeg, Cloves, Whole Black Onion Seeds), Salt, Acidity Regulator (Citric Acid), Bay Leaves

Allergy Information

Contains: Mustard

Net Contents

320g ℮

Preparation and Usage

Shake well before use.

