Peter's Yard Original Sourdough Crispbreads 125g

Original Sourdough Crispbread

We roll the dough until it is delicate and thin, then dust with rye flour and gently bake for a dappled, crisp and slightly wobbly crispbread. Savour the crunch with your favourite topping.

We combine Swedish tradition with British craft and natural ingredients to create our hand-baked sourdough crispbread. Each batch starts with our signature sourdough starter, fermented for 16 hours.

FSC - FSC®, Mix, Paper / Supporting responsible forestry, FSC® C012293, www.fsc.org

Great taste 2022 No Palm Oil High in Fibre Low in Sugar 31 Kcal Per Crispbread Small-Batch Sourdough Slowly Fermented for 16 Hrs Baked to Imperfection Good Things Take Time No Artificial Colours, Flavours, or Preservatives Suitable for Vegetarians

Pack size: 125G

High in Fibre Low in Sugar

Ingredients

Milk, Rye Flour, Wheat Flour (Wheat Flour, Calcium, Iron, Thiamin, Niacin), Sourdough 12% (Rye Flour, Water), Wholemeal Wheat Flour, Honey, Salt

Allergy Information

Made with care in a bakery that handles Nuts and Sesame. For allergens, including Cereals containing Gluten, see ingredients in bold.

Produce of

Made in the UK

Net Contents

125g ℮

Additives