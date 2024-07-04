New
Peter's Yard Original Sourdough Crispbreads 125g

Vegetarian

Original Sourdough Crispbread
We roll the dough until it is delicate and thin, then dust with rye flour and gently bake for a dappled, crisp and slightly wobbly crispbread.Savour the crunch with your favourite topping.
We combine Swedish tradition with British craft and natural ingredients to create our hand-baked sourdough crispbread.Each batch starts with our signature sourdough starter, fermented for 16 hours.
FSC - FSC®, Mix, Paper / Supporting responsible forestry, FSC® C012293, www.fsc.org
Great taste 2022No Palm OilHigh in FibreLow in Sugar31 Kcal Per CrispbreadSmall-Batch Sourdough Slowly Fermented for 16 HrsBaked to ImperfectionGood Things Take TimeNo Artificial Colours, Flavours, or PreservativesSuitable for Vegetarians
Pack size: 125G
High in FibreLow in Sugar

Ingredients

Milk, Rye Flour, Wheat Flour (Wheat Flour, Calcium, Iron, Thiamin, Niacin), Sourdough 12% (Rye Flour, Water), Wholemeal Wheat Flour, Honey, Salt

Allergy Information

Made with care in a bakery that handles Nuts and Sesame. For allergens, including Cereals containing Gluten, see ingredients in bold.

Produce of

Made in the UK

Net Contents

125g ℮

Additives

Free From Artificial ColoursFree From Artificial FlavoursFree From Artificial Preservatives

