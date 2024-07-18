New
Heinz Classic Tomato Sauce 490g

£3.00

£0.61/100g

Classic Tomato SauceFind the recipes on HEINZ.CO.UK
With the finest Heinz tomatoes grown in Italy, extra virgin olive oil, garlic and a blend of herbs for a rich, naturally sweet flavour.
One Sauce. Endless Dishes.We only use the best ingredients and over a century of tomato expertise to bring you probably the tastiest dishes you have tried.
Pack size: 490G

Ingredients

Tomatoes (75%), Tomato Paste (14%), Onions, Extra Virgin Olive Oil (2%), Red Pepper, Sea Salt, Garlic, Oregano, Basil, Concentrated Lemon Juice, Black Pepper, Parsley and nothing else!

Allergy Information

Free From: Cereals Containing Gluten

Number of uses

5 Servings

Net Contents

490g ℮

Preparation and Usage

For the Perfect Lasagne:1 Fry 500g of minced beef for 5 mins.2 Add Heinz tomato sauce and simmer for another 5 mins.3 Now layer: start with the minced beef, add Heinz White sauce and a lasagne sheet on top. Repeat.4 Finish layering with the White sauce, sprinkle with cheese and bake at 180°C for 30 mins until golden.Try it in your pasta bakes, meatballs & baked eggs.

