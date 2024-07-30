Lotus Biscoff White Chocolate with Biscoff Cream 180g

White Chocolate with 50% Caramelised Biscuit Filling If you would like more information about this or other Lotus products visit www.lotusbakeries.com

Enjoy the delicious caramelised taste and crunchiness of Biscoff with every bite of our irresistible Biscoff chocolate bar. This tasty treat is made from Belgian white chocolate filled with our delightful Biscoff’s crunchy spread. The velvety soft Biscoff spread with crunchy Biscoff biscuit pieces gives the chocolate an extra twist. Perfect for sharing, gifting or to enjoy by yourself. So take a bite and enjoy your Biscoff moment! #BiscoffMoments

Rainforest Alliance - People & Nature, Cocoa

Pack size: 180G

Ingredients

Caramelised Biscuits 31% (Wheat Flour, Sugar, Vegetable Oils (Palm*, Rapeseed), Candy Sugar Syrup, Raising Agent (Sodium Hydrogen Carbonate), Soya Flour, Salt, Cinnamon), Sugar, Cocoa Butter**, Palm Oil*, Whole Milk Powder, Lactose, Whey Powder (Milk), Emulsifier (Lecithins (Soya)), Natural Vanilla Flavouring, Acid (Citric Acid), *Palm Oil from Sustainable and Certified Plantations, **Rainforest Alliance Certified, White Chocolate: Cocoa Solids minimum 27% and Milk Solids minimum 15%

Allergy Information

May contain traces of: Nuts.

Number of uses

This packaging contains 12 portions

Net Contents

180g ℮