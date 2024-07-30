New
Lotus Biscoff White Chocolate with Biscoff Cream 180g

£3.00

£1.67/100g

White Chocolate with 50% Caramelised Biscuit FillingIf you would like more information about this or other Lotus products visit www.lotusbakeries.com
THE BEST OF BOTH WORLDS - A delicious Belgian white chocolate bar with the unique caramelized taste and crunchiness of the iconic Biscoff biscuit. The velvety soft Biscoff spread with crunchy Biscoff biscuit pieces gives it an extra twist.REAL BELGIAN CHOCOLATE - Our Biscoff chocolate bars are made from real Belgian chocolate, Rainforest Alliance certified. Our biscuits are made with RSPO certified palm oil, they contain no artificial colours or added flavours.DELIGHT IN EVERY BITE - A tasty treat made from Belgian white chocolate filled with the delightful Biscoff’s crunchy spread. It will be love at first bite. Biscoff and chocolate: a flavour combination you simply can't resist.A DELICIOUS TREAT - Enjoy this chocolate bar throughout the day, as a tasty after-dinner dessert or as snack during a cosy movie night. The chocolate bar is perfect for sharing, gifting or to enjoy by yourself.
Enjoy the delicious caramelised taste and crunchiness of Biscoff with every bite of our irresistible Biscoff chocolate bar. This tasty treat is made from Belgian white chocolate filled with our delightful Biscoff’s crunchy spread. The velvety soft Biscoff spread with crunchy Biscoff biscuit pieces gives the chocolate an extra twist. Perfect for sharing, gifting or to enjoy by yourself. So take a bite and enjoy your Biscoff moment! #BiscoffMoments
Rainforest Alliance - People & Nature, Cocoa
Pack size: 180G

Ingredients

Caramelised Biscuits 31% (Wheat Flour, Sugar, Vegetable Oils (Palm*, Rapeseed), Candy Sugar Syrup, Raising Agent (Sodium Hydrogen Carbonate), Soya Flour, Salt, Cinnamon), Sugar, Cocoa Butter**, Palm Oil*, Whole Milk Powder, Lactose, Whey Powder (Milk), Emulsifier (Lecithins (Soya)), Natural Vanilla Flavouring, Acid (Citric Acid), *Palm Oil from Sustainable and Certified Plantations, **Rainforest Alliance Certified, White Chocolate: Cocoa Solids minimum 27% and Milk Solids minimum 15%

Allergy Information

May contain traces of: Nuts.

Number of uses

This packaging contains 12 portions

Net Contents

180g ℮

