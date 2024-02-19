Maggi Air Fryer Shawarma 25g

Recipe Mix for Shawarma Chicken See recipes at www.maggi.co.uk

Some things were just made for each other: busy home cooks and the easy-to-prepare range from Maggi®, for example. Well, here’s another: your air fryer and the new Maggi® Air Fryer Shawarma Recipe Mix – a marriage made in food heaven! This boldly spiced, warm and earthy shawarma seasoning is a delectable spice blend that includes paprika, coriander, cumin and fennel seeds – all ready to help you create an authentically inspired shawarma chicken dish in your air fryer at home with hardly any preparation. There’s no grinding, mixing or searching for the right herbs and spices, as Maggi® has done all the hard work – perfect for when life’s busy and everyone’s hungry, but you don’t want to spend hours in the kitchen. Just open the sachet of fragrant seasoning mix, follow a few simple steps and let your air fryer do the rest. In no time at all, dinner will be served, and you and your family will be enjoying shawarma chicken. So tasty! Looking for quick dinner recipes? Maggi® Air Fryer Shawarma Recipe Mix transforms everyday chicken into a dish full of Middle Eastern deliciousness. Just turn on the air fryer and turn up the flavour! Enjoy your shawarma chicken in a wrap or flatbread with a dollop of creamy garlic aioli and a scattering of vibrant pomegranate seeds, or served with couscous and vegetables as a hearty meal. You could even keep things really authentic and try it in a sandwich, street-food style, as it’s often traditionally served. One thing’s for sure: whatever you prepare with your Maggi® Air Fryer Shawarma Recipe Mix, it’ll become a real favourite at family mealtimes. Love easy chicken recipes like this? Don’t forget to feast your eyes on more fabulous meal recipe ideas at www.maggi.co.uk/recipes/, which the whole family will love. Inspiration for simple-to-prepare, delicious dishes from Maggi® is always just a click away! • Maggi® Air Fryer Shawarma Recipe Mix has been created especially for air fryers, so you know you’ll get a great result every time! Look out for our hints and tips on how to use these seasonings with a grill, pan or oven too! • Enjoy an authentically inspired and exciting flavour profile without even having to leave home. • A quick, convenient spice blend created by our in-house chefs that makes it easy for you to dish up a fantastic home-cooked 15 minute recipe with no fuss or mess. Just the help you need after a busy day! • No artificial colours, flavours or preservatives. • Versatile and simple to use.

A heritage rooted in helping home cooks to prepare high-quality, affordable food. Maggi® was founded in 1872 by Swiss entrepreneur Julius Maggi, a pioneer of food production who was committed to producing accessible, balanced, delicious food that everyone could enjoy. Today, this passion lives on in everything we do here at Maggi®. Our enduring passion for taste and quality is at the heart of all our meal-preparation solutions. These span recipe mixes, stocks, seasonings, sauces and noodles, and they encompass an innovative range that includes So Juicy®, Pan Perfect®, Air Fryer Recipe Mixes and Hot Cups®. Our vision was – and always will be – to bring our customers products that offer both great value and exceptional flavour and to inspire them to discover a love of preparing homemade food. That’s because Maggi® believes in the power of cooking to empower, inspire and bring communities together. ® Reg. Trademark of Société des Produits Nestlé S.A.

Reg. Trademark of Société des Produits Nestlé S.A.

Nestlé® Good food, Good life™

15 Min No Artificial Colours, Flavours, Preservatives

Pack size: 25G

Ingredients

Herbs and Spices (Paprika, Coriander, Cumin, Black Pepper, Fennel Seeds, Parsley, Oregano, Cayenne Chilli Pepper, Thyme), Corn Starch, Salt, Dried Vegetables (Onion, Tomato), Garlic, Sugar, Natural Flavourings, Palm Oil, Sunflower Oil

Allergy Information

May contain Gluten, Egg, Soya, Milk, Celery and Mustard.

Number of uses

Makes 4 servings

Net Contents

25g ℮

Preparation and Usage

Preparation Prep: 5 mins Cook: 15-18 mins Heat: preheat the air fryer to 190°c. Coat: put the chicken and pepper slices into a bowl, add the oil and mix. Add the seasoning and mix again until coated. Cook: air fry the ingredients for 15-18 minutes, turning 2-3 times during cooking for an even, crispy finish. Ensure the chicken is piping hot throughout before serving. Note: cooking time may vary between air fryer sizes and models.

Additives