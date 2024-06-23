New
image 1 of Pollen + Grace Indian Spiced Bombay Potato Grain Bowl (275g)
image 1 of Pollen + Grace Indian Spiced Bombay Potato Grain Bowl (275g)image 2 of Pollen + Grace Indian Spiced Bombay Potato Grain Bowl (275g)image 3 of Pollen + Grace Indian Spiced Bombay Potato Grain Bowl (275g)

Pollen + Grace Indian Spiced Bombay Potato Grain Bowl (275g)

No ratings yet
Write a review

£4.00

£1.46/100g

Vegan
Vegetarian

Indian-inspired salad with cooked brown and wild rice, Indian-spiced Bombay potatoes, mango salsa, pickled slaw and fresh mint and cucumber raita17 Plant points**What are plant points?We've counted the abundance of fruit, veg, wholegrains, legumes, pulses and spices in our meals so you don't have to! Studies have shown eating 30 different plants a week can have a positive contribution to leading a healthy lifestyle.Enjoy as part of a varied and balanced diet and a healthy lifestyle.
Hi, we're Pollen + Grace and we've been making feel-good food since 2015. We pack our meals full of delicious, natural ingredients that taste good and do good. Designed to make everyday life a little bit easier and a lot more delicious. If you loved this salad, you can find more from us in the ready meal fridges!
Pack size: 275G

Ingredients

Cooked Brown and Wild Rice (35%) (Water, Long Grain Brown Rice, Wild Rice (2%)), Bombay-Style Potatoes (25%) (Cooked Potato, Bombay Paste (Tomato, Spirit Vinegar, Onion, Water, Rapeseed Oil, Garam Masala, Salt, Garlic, Ginger, Cumin, Coriander, Chillies, Nigella Seeds, Ground Ginger, Garlic Powder, Turmeric), Chickpeas, Spice Paste (Rapeseed Oil, Onion, Spirit Vinegar, Water, Coriander, Turmeric, Salt, Ginger, Garlic, Cinnamon, Cumin, Chillies, Cloves, Curry Leaves), Corn Starch, Sea Salt), Mango Salsa (15%) (Mango, Lemon Juice, Ginger Puree, Corn Starch, Nigella Seeds), Pickled Slaw (11%) (White Cabbage, Apple Cider Vinegar, Carrot, Red Cabbage, Water, Coconut Sugar, Sea Salt), Mint Raita (7%) (Coconut Yoghurt (Coconut Milk, Tapioca Starch, Vegan Live Cultures), Cucumber, Mint, Ginger Purée, Garlic Purée, Lemon Juice, Fresh Coriander, Cumin, Corn Starch), Mixed Salad Leaves

Allergy Information

Made in a facility that handles Sesame and Soya.

Net Contents

275g ℮

View all Pasta, Salad Pots & Noodle Pots

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2024

No reviews yet

Help other customers like you

Reviews are submitted by our customers directly through our website. We also share reviews from other retailers' websites to help you make an informed decision.

Write a Review

Basket

£0.00 Guide price

Checkout

Groceries

Reserve a slot for either home delivery or collection

Grocery basket empty

Products you add to your basket will appear here