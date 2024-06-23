Pollen + Grace Indian Spiced Bombay Potato Grain Bowl (275g)

Indian-inspired salad with cooked brown and wild rice, Indian-spiced Bombay potatoes, mango salsa, pickled slaw and fresh mint and cucumber raita 17 Plant points* *What are plant points? We've counted the abundance of fruit, veg, wholegrains, legumes, pulses and spices in our meals so you don't have to! Studies have shown eating 30 different plants a week can have a positive contribution to leading a healthy lifestyle. Enjoy as part of a varied and balanced diet and a healthy lifestyle.

Hi, we're Pollen + Grace and we've been making feel-good food since 2015. We pack our meals full of delicious, natural ingredients that taste good and do good. Designed to make everyday life a little bit easier and a lot more delicious. If you loved this salad, you can find more from us in the ready meal fridges!

Pack size: 275G

Ingredients

Cooked Brown and Wild Rice (35%) (Water, Long Grain Brown Rice, Wild Rice (2%)), Bombay-Style Potatoes (25%) (Cooked Potato, Bombay Paste (Tomato, Spirit Vinegar, Onion, Water, Rapeseed Oil, Garam Masala, Salt, Garlic, Ginger, Cumin, Coriander, Chillies, Nigella Seeds, Ground Ginger, Garlic Powder, Turmeric), Chickpeas, Spice Paste (Rapeseed Oil, Onion, Spirit Vinegar, Water, Coriander, Turmeric, Salt, Ginger, Garlic, Cinnamon, Cumin, Chillies, Cloves, Curry Leaves), Corn Starch, Sea Salt), Mango Salsa (15%) (Mango, Lemon Juice, Ginger Puree, Corn Starch, Nigella Seeds), Pickled Slaw (11%) (White Cabbage, Apple Cider Vinegar, Carrot, Red Cabbage, Water, Coconut Sugar, Sea Salt), Mint Raita (7%) (Coconut Yoghurt (Coconut Milk, Tapioca Starch, Vegan Live Cultures), Cucumber, Mint, Ginger Purée, Garlic Purée, Lemon Juice, Fresh Coriander, Cumin, Corn Starch), Mixed Salad Leaves

Allergy Information

Made in a facility that handles Sesame and Soya.

Net Contents

275g ℮