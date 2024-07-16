New
Quality Street Bag 300g

Vegetarian

Assorted milk and dark chocolates and toffees.Visit us at:www.qualitystreet.co.ukwww.facebook.com/qualitystreetwww.nestlecocoaplan.comGood to rememberEnjoying chocolate as part of a varied, balanced diet and a healthy lifestyle, is one of life's little pleasures.Quality Street is part of the Nestlé Cocoa Plan, supporting farmers for better chocolate. Nestlé and the Rainforest Alliance work together to help improve the lives of cocoa farmers and the quality of their product. Find out more at ra.org.Quality Street is the 1st twistwrap brand to use recyclable paper wrappers in the UK and Ireland.
Quality Street® has always been famous for its bright and colourful packaging - and we are returning to our roots, introducing recyclable paper wrappers similar to those which appeared in the first selection in 1936!When you bring home our famous individually wrapped chocolates, nobody will be able to wait to dig through and find their favourite. Whether you’re enjoying these iconic Christmas sweets on the special day or just spending time together as a family, create moments that you can treasure forever with Quality Street®.From The Purple One to Green Triangle, Strawberry Delight to Chocolate Toffee Finger, there’s something that everyone in the family can’t wait to get their hands on. Open the pack, dig through the sparkling sweets, and discover festive moments that you’ll remember forever.
If you love Quality Street, why not try our Quality Street Tin 1.9kg. A large tin of our our famous individually wrapped chocolates, great for sharing at Christmas.
Rainforest Alliance - People & Nature, CocoaDispose of Responsibly®Reg. Trademark of Société des produits Nestlé S.A.
Nestlé is pioneering an innovative programme that aims to improve the livelihoods of cocoa farming families Nestlé® Good food, Good life™
A variety types of your favourite iconic individually wrapped milk and dark chocolates, toffees, and fruit cremésPerfect for sharing at Christmas and other festive celebrationsNow in recyclable paper wrappersNo artificial colours, flavours or preservativesIncludes the famous Green Triangle and The Purple One
Pack size: 300G

Ingredients

Sugar, Glucose Syrup, Sweetened Condensed Skimmed Milk (Skimmed Milk, Sugar), Vegetable Fats (Palm, Shea), Cocoa Mass, Whole Milk Powder, Cocoa Butter, Glucose-Fructose Syrup, Coconut, Whey Powder Product (Milk), Butter (Milk), Hazelnuts, Whey Powder (Milk), Emulsifiers (Lecithins, Mono- and Diglycerides of Fatty Acids), Fat-Reduced Cocoa Powder, Butterfat (Milk), Salt, Flavourings, Acid (Lactic Acid), Milk Chocolate contains cocoa solids 25% minimum, Milk solids 14% minimum, Dark Chocolate contains cocoa solids 35% minimum. Milk and dark Chocolates contain Vegetable Fats in addition to cocoa Butter

Allergy Information

Not suitable for those with a Milk, Nut or Peanut allergy, May contain Peanuts and other Tree Nuts.

Number of uses

Contains approximately 10 servings

Net Contents

300g ℮

Preparation and Usage

Know your serving 3 sweets = 1 serving

Lower age limit

4 Years

