New
Sour Patch Kids Strawberry Sweets 130g

Sour Patch Kids Strawberry Sweets 130g

No ratings yet
Write a review

£1.50

£1.15/100g

Guideline Daily Amounts

Each 7 sweets (24.5 g) serving contains
Energy
378kJ
89kcal
5%of the reference intake
Fat
<0.1g

-

<1%of the reference intake
Saturates
<0.1g

-

<1%of the reference intake
Sugars
19g

-

21%of the reference intake
Salt
0.03g

-

1%of the reference intake
of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 1544 kJ

Strawberry flavour gums with a sour sugar coating.Be Treatwise.net
Sour Then SweetMade with natural colours
Pack size: 130G

Ingredients

Sugar, Invert Sugar Syrup, Glucose Syrup, Starch, Acids (Citric Acid, Tartaric Acid), Colours (Anthocyanins, Curcumin, Vegetable Carbon), Flavouring, Acidity Regulator (Sodium Hydroxide)

Number of uses

Approx. 5 portions per bag

Net Contents

130g ℮

View all Jelly & Chewy Sweets

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2024

No reviews yet

Help other customers like you

Reviews are submitted by our customers directly through our website. We also share reviews from other retailers' websites to help you make an informed decision.

Write a Review

Basket

£0.00 Guide price

Checkout

Groceries

Reserve a slot for either home delivery or collection

Grocery basket empty

Products you add to your basket will appear here