Blue Dragon Teriyaki Chicken Meal Kit 332g

Teriyaki Rice Kit with Sachets of Cooked White Rice, Sweet & Sticky Teriyaki Sauce and Roasted White Sesame Seeds. Feeling inspired? Fancy a veggie alternative? Try swapping chicken for tofu.

Inspired by Japanese cuisine, our Teriyaki Chicken Kit includes a delicious sweet and sticky sauce, fluffy Thai rice, and crunchy sesame seeds.

At Blue Dragon, we are inspired by the vibrancy of modern Asia, sharing new tastes and recipes to fuel your passion for food. If you enjoyed our Teriyaki Chicken Kit, why not try the rest of the range? Thai Red Curry Kit Thai Green Curry Kit Katsu Curry Kit Sticky Korean BBQ Kit

Chilli rating - mild - 1 No artificial colours, flavours or preservatives Suitable for vegetarians and vegans

Pack size: 332G

Ingredients

Cooked White Rice (75.5%) (Water, White Rice, Rice Bran Oil), Teriyaki Sauce (24%) [Soy Sauce (Water, Soybean, Wheat, Salt, Alcohol, Sugar, Acidity Regulators (Sodium Acetate, Lactic Acid, Acetic Acid)), Sugar, Water, Maltodextrin, Distilled Vinegar, Ginger, Colour (Plain Caramel), Flavouring, Salt, Stabilisers (Xanthan Gum, Guar Gum), Garlic Powder], Roasted White Sesame Seeds (0.5%)

Allergy Information

May also contain Mustard, Peanuts and Nuts. For allergens, including Cereals containing Gluten, see ingredients in bold.

Produce of

Produced in Thailand with local and imported garlic

Number of uses

Servings per pack: 2

Net Contents

332g ℮

