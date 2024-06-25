New
Blue Dragon Teriyaki Chicken Meal Kit 332g

£3.20

£0.96/100g

Vegan
Vegetarian

Teriyaki Rice Kit with Sachets of Cooked White Rice, Sweet & Sticky Teriyaki Sauce and Roasted White Sesame Seeds.Feeling inspired?Fancy a veggie alternative? Try swapping chicken for tofu.
Inspired by Japanese cuisine, our Teriyaki Chicken Kit includes a delicious sweet and sticky sauce, fluffy Thai rice, and crunchy sesame seeds.
At Blue Dragon, we are inspired by the vibrancy of modern Asia, sharing new tastes and recipes to fuel your passion for food.If you enjoyed our Teriyaki Chicken Kit, why not try the rest of the range?Thai Red Curry KitThai Green Curry KitKatsu Curry KitSticky Korean BBQ Kit
Chilli rating - mild - 1No artificial colours, flavours or preservativesSuitable for vegetarians and vegans
Pack size: 332G

Ingredients

Cooked White Rice (75.5%) (Water, White Rice, Rice Bran Oil), Teriyaki Sauce (24%) [Soy Sauce (Water, Soybean, Wheat, Salt, Alcohol, Sugar, Acidity Regulators (Sodium Acetate, Lactic Acid, Acetic Acid)), Sugar, Water, Maltodextrin, Distilled Vinegar, Ginger, Colour (Plain Caramel), Flavouring, Salt, Stabilisers (Xanthan Gum, Guar Gum), Garlic Powder], Roasted White Sesame Seeds (0.5%)

Allergy Information

May also contain Mustard, Peanuts and Nuts. For allergens, including Cereals containing Gluten, see ingredients in bold.

Produce of

Produced in Thailand with local and imported garlic

Number of uses

Servings per pack: 2

Net Contents

332g ℮

Additives

Free From Artificial ColoursFree From Artificial FlavoursFree From Artificial Preservatives

